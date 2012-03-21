(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
March 21 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
today it assigned its 'BBB+' issue-level rating to Sempra
Energy's (BBB+/Stable/A-2) issuance of $600 million of senior
unsecured notes due 2017. The company intends to use net
proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repaying
commercial paper borrowings. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Sempra had
about $10.5 billion of balance-sheet debt.
Standard & Poor's ratings on Sempra reflect the company's
consolidated credit profile, including Southern California Gas
Co. (SoCal Gas) and San Diego Gas & Electric Co. (SDG&E), as
well as the various unregulated ventures under Sempra Global.
The nonutility businesses include liquefied natural gas
terminals, pipelines, gas storage, electric generation, and
energy-related investments in Mexico and South America. We deem
regulation in California as exceptionally supportive of credit
quality, which allows us to notch up our corporate credit
ratings on SDG&E and SoCal Gas from those on the parent and its
unregulated subsidiaries. As a result of our view of regulatory
insulation and Sempra's inability to fully access the cash flows
of the utilities in a time of distress, we notch down our
corporate credit rating on Sempra from our view of the group's
credit strength. (For the corporate credit rating rationale, see
our summary analysis on Sempra Energy published Nov. 21, 2011.)
RATINGS LIST
Sempra Energy Corp. credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
New Rating
$600 mil. senior unsecured notes due 2017 BBB+