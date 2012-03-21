NEW YORK, March 21 Fitch Ratings says that the recent upgrade of the Greek sovereign's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and subsequent rating actions on Greek banks do not have an immediate effect on the ratings of Greek and Cypriot covered bonds secured by Greek residential mortgages. As a result, the agency maintains five Greek and two Cypriot covered bond programmes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The seven programmes represent an aggregate EUR19.64bn of rated debt.

Fitch expects the Greek economy to remain in recession in 2012 with little prospect of real recovery before 2014. With tougher austerity measures being implemented across the economy, the agency expects Greek consumers to come under increasing pressure, thus leading to further deterioration in the performance of mortgage collateral comprising the cover pools.

Fitch will incorporate its expectations of deteriorating performance into its analysis of the Greek cover pools. Although the agency has removed National Bank of Greece's, Alpha Bank's, EFG Eurobank Ergasias' and Piraeus Bank's IDR from RWN and affirmed them at 'B-', the covered bond ratings of the respective issuers remain on RWN reflecting Fitch's ongoing revision of its rating assumptions. In particular, the agency will review its assumptions for loan defaults, property value declines, loan recoveries and mortgage refinancing spreads to reflect the current macro-economic outlook.

The current ratings of the Greek and Cypriot covered bonds secured by Greek mortgage assets are:

Greek Covered Bonds:

Alpha Bank: maintained at 'BBB-'/RWN

Eurobank EFG: maintained at 'BBB-'/RWN

National Bank of Greece (Programme I): maintained at 'BB-'/RWN

National Bank of Greece (Programme II): maintained at 'BBB-'/RWN

Piraeus Bank: maintained at 'BBB-'/RWN

Cypriot Covered Bonds:

Bank of Cyprus (Greek Pool): maintained at 'BBB'/RWN

Bank of Cyprus (Greek Pool): maintained at 'BBB'/RWN

Marfin Popular Bank (Programme I): maintained at 'BBB'/RWN