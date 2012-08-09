BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin appoints John Lynch Jr. CEO
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - Appointment of John Lynch, Jr. as president, CEO of the company and as a member of the company's board of directors
Aug 9 WaveDivision Hldg LLC [WAVHL.UL]: * Moodys affirms waves b2 cfr, lowers bank to b1 on term loan upsize * Rpt-moodys affirms waves b2 cfr, lowers bank to b1 on term loan upsize
* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. announces $400 million term loan B
* Transcend insights and Athenahealth announce interoperability partnership