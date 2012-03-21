(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 - OVERVIEW

-- Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC's issuance is an ABS securitization backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.

-- We assigned our ratings to the class A and B notes.

-- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement and the servicer's ability and experience in the timeshare market, among other factors.

March 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC's $450 million vacation timeshare loan-backed notes (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans. The ratings reflect our opinion of the credit enhancement available in the form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve account, and available excess spread. Our ratings also reflect our view of Wyndham Consumer Finance Inc.'s (WCF's) servicing ability and experience in the timeshare market. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Presale: Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC, published March 12, 2012.

-- S&P Corrects: Ratings On Three Sierra Timeshare Transactions Affirmed, published Aug. 12, 2011.

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, published Jan. 13, 2011.

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, published Dec. 6, 2010.

-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010.

-- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk Assessment, published May 28, 2009.

-- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, published Oct. 1, 2006.

-- Rating Criteria For U.S. Timeshare Loan Securitizations, published Oct. 8, 2003.

-- Eligible Investment Criteria For 'AAA' Rated Structured Transactions, published June 25, 2001. RATINGS ASSIGNED Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC Class Rating Amount

(mil. $) A A+ (sf) 347.14 B BBB (sf) 102.86 (New York Ratings Team)