(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 21 - OVERVIEW
-- Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC's issuance is an ABS securitization backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.
-- We assigned our ratings to the class A and B notes.
-- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement and the servicer's ability and experience in the timeshare market, among other factors.
March 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC's $450 million vacation timeshare loan-backed notes (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans. The ratings reflect our opinion of the credit enhancement available in the form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve account, and available excess spread. Our ratings also reflect our view of Wyndham Consumer Finance Inc.'s (WCF's) servicing ability and experience in the timeshare market. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.
RATINGS ASSIGNED Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC Class Rating Amount
(mil. $) A A+ (sf) 347.14 B BBB (sf) 102.86 (New York Ratings Team)
