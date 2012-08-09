BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin appoints John Lynch Jr. CEO
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - Appointment of John Lynch, Jr. as president, CEO of the company and as a member of the company's board of directors
Aug 9 Select Medical Corp [SLMHDS.UL]: * Moodys downgrades Select medicals sr. secured debt to ba3; b1 cfr
unchanged; outlook is stable * Rpt-moodys downgrades select medicals sr. secured debt to ba3; b1 cfr
unchanged; outlook is stable
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - Appointment of John Lynch, Jr. as president, CEO of the company and as a member of the company's board of directors
* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. announces $400 million term loan B
* Transcend insights and Athenahealth announce interoperability partnership