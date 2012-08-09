(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings assigns 'BBB+' ratings to the following revenue bonds of the Virgin Islands Public Finance Authority (VIPFA): --$136.365 million revenue bonds (Virgin Islands matching fund loan note), series 2012A (Working Capital); --$22.73 million revenue bonds (Virgin Islands matching fund loan note), series 2012B (Capital Projects). The bonds are expected to be privately placed with investors with pricing scheduled for Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, 2012. The bonds are expected to close on Aug. 29, 2012. In addition, Fitch affirms the following VIPFA revenue bond ratings: --$707.5 million revenue bonds (Virgin Islands matching fund loan note) senior lien at 'BBB+'; --$183.71 million revenue bonds (Virgin Islands matching fund loan note) subordinate lien at 'BBB'; --$250 million subordinated revenue bonds (Virgin Islands matching fund loan note-Diageo project) series 2009A at 'BBB'; --$38.1 million subordinated revenue bonds (Virgin Islands matching fund loan note-Cruzan project) series 2009A at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY Special, limited obligations of VIPFA payable from and secured by a pledge of and lien on the trust estate of each respective indenture, primarily matching fund revenues associated with the Cruzan and Diageo facilities. KEY RATING DRIVERS ESTABLISHED PLEDGED REVENUE STREAM: Matching funds are an established revenue stream based on federal law derived from substantially all excise taxes imposed and collected on certain products produced and exported to the U.S.; primarily rum. INSULATION FROM USVI OPERATIONS: Bond security is well-insulated from the financial operations of the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI; implied general obligation bond rating of 'BB' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch), however, much of the leveraging of this revenue source has been to support General Fund operations of the USVI and Fitch believes further leveraging is likely to absorb future excess matching fund revenues. Payments made by the U.S. Treasury are transferred to escrow for payment of debt service on matching fund revenue bonds prior to being made available to the USVI for other purposes. DEPENDENCE ON RUM PRODUCTION: Payment on the bonds is ultimately dependent on continuation of rum production at both facilities, which itself is linked to continuation of the federal matching fund program and the availability of incentives and production subsidies from the USVI. Future revenue trends may be affected by changes in consumer tastes or purchasing habits. SOLID DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Coverage has been solid over the last decade, benefiting from consumer trends in the U.S. market. Production at the new Diageo facility has begun to augment coverage of bond debt service although forecast matching revenue has been revised downward, lowering expected debt service coverage. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Interruption of rum production or U.S. support for the present cover over program; a discontinuation of the higher matching fund rate of $13.50 which could lead to possible credit erosion; or changes in consumer tastes or purchasing habits that significantly reduce rum consumption in the U.S. CREDIT PROFILE The rating on VIPFA's matching fund bonds is based on the strength of the revenue stream supporting bond payments, consisting of matching fund payments made annually by the U.S. government and transferred to escrow for payment of debt service prior to being made available to the government of the USVI. Offsetting factors include dependence of the revenues on ongoing rum production in the USVI and longer-term exposure to adverse trends in consumer demand for rum products. Matching fund bonds are special, limited obligations of the PFA, issued under a senior indenture (1998 indenture) and two subordinate, parallel project indentures associated with the USVI's two distilleries (Cruzan indenture and Diageo indenture). The 1998 indenture bonds have been issued under senior and subordinate liens periodically by the USVI for capital purposes or to address operating deficits. The project indentures, each established in 2009, have funded facility improvements at the longstanding Cruzan distillery (the Cruzan indenture) and financed the construction of the new Diageo distillery (the Diageo indenture). The two project indentures are part of broader 30-year incentive agreements reached between the USVI and local affiliates of Beam Inc. (rated 'BBB', Stable Outlook), owner of the Cruzan facility, and Diageo plc (rated 'A-', Stable Outlook), owner of the Diageo facility. A debt service reserve funded at maximum annual debt service (MADS) provides additional protection. Matching funds have been paid annually to the USVI by the U.S. government since 1954 based on sales in the U.S. of USVI rum. Funds are paid at a base rate of $10.50 per proof gallon in place since 1954 and with periodic increases in recent years to $13.25 per proof gallon. The $13.25 rate expired on Dec. 31, 2011 and the U.S. Congress is expected to take up its renewal this calendar year. The higher rate has been repeatedly renewed in the past but should the increase not be extended, the rate would remain at $10.50. The annual payment is calculated from projected sales of USVI-produced rum in the U.S. in the following fiscal year (Oct. 1 fiscal year), adjusted by an amount reflecting the difference between estimated and actual sales two fiscal years prior. The bonds include a covenant that if matching fund revenues are replaced with another federal funding stream, the USVI will use its best efforts to use the substitute revenues for bond repayment. Actual and forecast sales of USVI-produced rum are determined by market forces as well as the production capabilities of the two facilities. Of note, shipments of Captain Morgan rum from the Diageo facility began in February 2012, providing a partial fiscal year of matching fund revenue to the USVI. The additional bonds test (ABT) for the 1998 indenture requires new issuance of senior or subordinate lien bonds to meet a three-year historical and two-year prospective MADS coverage test at 1.5 times (x) debt service for senior lien and 1.25x for subordinate lien after payment of senior lien debt service, and two-year prospective MADS coverage at 1.2x combined senior and subordinate liens. The ABT for 1998 indenture bonds excludes all matching fund receipts associated with the Diageo and Cruzan projects that are required to meet debt service, debt service reserve and certain other required payments under the Diageo and Cruzan indentures. Both Cruzan and Diageo must consent to 1998 indenture issuance which limits future borrowing, however, additional leveraging of this revenue stream for cash flow and capital purposes of the USVI is expected by Fitch. Cruzan and Diageo indenture issuance is limited by specific issuance caps and an ABT. For Cruzan, the maximum bonding is $105 million (plus 10% additional for project completion bonds), of which $39 million has been issued to date. For Diageo, the maximum bonding is $250 million (plus 10% additional for project completion bonds); the full $250 million was issued in 2009. The ABT for the Cruzan and Diageo indentures requires that new issuance meet a three-year historical and two-year prospective MADS coverage test at 1.5x debt service for senior lien and 1.5x for subordinate lien after payment of senior lien debt service, among other tests. Project completion bonds are not subject to the ABT. Coverage of debt service has been adequate, with actual fiscal 2011 matching fund receipts covering combined 1998 indenture debt service at 2.35x; coverage of debt service including Cruzan-related debt service was 2.24x. Forecast matching fund receipts in fiscal 2012 are expec