Aug 9 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Cash-Flow Measures in Corporate Analysis

Fitch Ratings has re-published its approach to calculating cash flow measures for non-financial corporates. The report uses worked examples to illustrate cash flow measure computation starting from both US GAAP and IFRS financial presentations, and describes the strengths and limitations of the three principal cash flow measures - Funds From Operation, Cash Flow from Operation and Free Cash Flow - as well as EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation). Other content includes a description of common analytical adjustments, including for associate income, joint ventures and non-operational cash flow, as well as definitions of the most common financial ratios used by Fitch in non-financial corporate analysis. There have been no material changes to Fitch's cash flow measures' computation since this report was originally published in October 2005.