(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on
the notes issued by Credit Default Swap's Morgan Stanley Capital Services Inc.
series NG5HV transaction (see list).
The transaction is a total return swap that is directly linked to the rating
on the class IC floating-rate notes from Morgan Stanley Managed Aces SPC's
series 2006-6, which we lowered to 'D (sf)' on March 1, 2012.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC Ratings Lowered To 'D (sf)' On Series
2006-6, 2006-9, published March 1, 2012.
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.
-- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO
Surveillance, published Sept. 30, 2010.
RATING LOWERED
Credit Default Swap
Morgan Stanley Capital Services Inc. - DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Series
NG5HV
Rating
Class To From
Notes Dsrp (sf) CCC-srp (sf)
(New York Ratings Team)