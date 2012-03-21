(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the notes issued by Credit Default Swap's Morgan Stanley Capital Services Inc. series NG5HV transaction (see list). The transaction is a total return swap that is directly linked to the rating on the class IC floating-rate notes from Morgan Stanley Managed Aces SPC's series 2006-6, which we lowered to 'D (sf)' on March 1, 2012. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Rating Class To From Notes Dsrp (sf) CCC-srp (sf) (New York Ratings Team)