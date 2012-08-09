BRIEF-Fortune Minerals Ltd says C$5 mln bought deal financing
* Fortune Minerals Limited announces C$5 million bought deal financing
Bulgarias banking system: * Moodys: bulgarias banking system outlook remains negative
OTTAWA, Feb 15 Canadian manufacturing sales unexpectedly jumped for the second month in a row in December as firms sold higher amounts of transportation equipment and petroleum products at the end of the year, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 15 The Bank of England said on Wednesday it would keep using trace amounts of animal fat to make new plastic banknotes, as it would cost about 80 million pounds ($99 million) to switch back to paper and resolve vegetarians' and religious groups' concerns.