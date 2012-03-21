(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC Small
Balance Commercial Servicer (OLSSB) ratings as follows:
--Small Balance Primary Servicer Rating 'SBPS2-'; Outlook Negative;
--Small Balance Special servicer rating 'SBSS2-'; Outlook Negative.
The assigned servicer ratings reflect OLSSB's highly integrated technology
environment, robust investor and borrower website, and existing small balance
management experience. The company has indicated its strategic growth objectives
for this product are mainly through acquisitions of servicing platforms, special
servicing and new segment opportunities.
Ocwen indicated its intention to keep the small balance commercial servicing
platform operating out of its current Houston, TX location. However, the ratings
also take into consideration Fitch's concerns regarding the continuation of the
small balance platform and any turnover of experienced staff at the Houston TX
location. Fitch also rates Ocwen Loan Servicing as a commercial servicer,
primarily out of its West Palm Beach FL location. Fitch currently rates the
commercial platform as 'CSS2-', and believes that this group will be used to
leverage resources for the small balance servicing portfolio as needed.
Ocwen acquired Litton Loan Servicing residential operations effective September
2011. The small balance commercial portfolio completed the service transfer as
of Dec. 31, 2011. As of that date, OLSSB serviced 1,874 small balance commercial
loans totaling $586 million which is further broken down as 1,230 primary
serviced loans for $399 million and 644 special serviced loans totaling $186
million.
The Negative Outlook indicates concerns regarding the future viability of the
small balance commercial platform, which currently consists of a relatively
small portfolio, and the future ability of acquiring similar assets.
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC is also a Fitch-rated Residential Servicer,
established in 1988 with headquarters in Atlanta, GA, and servicing locations in
West Palm Beach and Orlando, FL and global servicing centers in Bangalore and
Mumbai, India and Montevideo, Uruguay.
