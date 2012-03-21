(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Bogota S.A., E.S.P. (ETB): -- Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'; -- Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB-'; -- Long term national scale rating at 'AAA(col)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. ETB's ratings are supported by the company's conservative financial profile, positive free cash flow (FCF) generation and its leading positions in local and broadband services in Bogota. Conversely, the ratings are tempered by increased competition, mobile substitution, and limited geographical footprint and service revenue diversification. The ratings incorporate that ETB's financial profile and capital structure should not materially change over time. Following ETB's decision to cancel the search for a strategic partner, the company's strategy is now focused in strengthening its network and infrastructure in order to deliver convergent service offerings. ETB's 'BBB-' foreign currency rating (FC IDR) rated at the same level of District of Bogota, (rated 'BBB-' by Fitch) recognizes that the linkage between parent and subsidiary is weak and non-dependent. Although ETB is owned by the District of Bogota (the district), the company has an independent management and historically has maintained a conservative financial profile. ETB's dividend payment is not material for the district's finances. In addition, the district has in place until 2013 a voluntary statement to ensure good corporate governance is enforced. Fitch expects the relationship between the district and ETB will not affect ETB's business risk and financial profile. Local Services Supporting FCF: ETB benefits from its position as the incumbent operator in Bogota, the most important and competitive market in the country, which at the same time exposes it to strong competitive pressures. The company's cash flow is primarily generated by local services. ETB has an estimated 72% of lines in service in Bogota and an extensive network coverage which allows it to offer multiple services, to the corporate segment located in Bogota, as well as in other major cities. However, given the importance of this market many competitors participate in it and have gained market share at the expense of ETB. The company has been implementing customer loyalty programs and customer retention through bundled offerings. ETB's investments are targeted towards a stronger portfolio of services that will enable the company to have a convergent services offering. Weaker Revenues Balanced With Strong Financial Profile: The company has a strong financial profile compared to its regional peers which balances against revenue pressures. ETB derives a significant percentage of its revenues from local and long distance services, which are weakening and are not being fully compensated with data and Internet service revenue growth, a similar trend as its incumbent regional peers. However, Funds Flow From Operations(FFO) should give the company the flexibility to maintain a stable capital structure. Solid Financial Profile and Low Leverage: ETB has a conservative financial profile supported by a robust cash flow generation and low leverage, which gives it flexibility. Over the past years, the company has generated operating cash flows which let the company fund their investments and maintain a low leverage. As of December 2011, FFO leverage and debt to EBITDA was 0.4 times (x), respectively. By adjusting the debt for contingencies, lease of satellite frequencies, unfunded pension and guarantees to Colombia Movil, like the reinstatement of provisions to EBITDA, results in an adjusted leverage ratio of 1.0x EBIDTAR, maintaining the downward trend in recent years. Fitch believes that given the current low leverage, the company has some room to lever its capital structure, which can be used for capital investments, without a significant deterioration in its credit profile. The company's liquidity position is strong and is supported by high cash balances, low debt level, a comfortable debt maturity profile and positive FCF generation. As of December 2011, cash balances totaled COP456.4 billion versus maturities of COP199.5 billion scheduled over the next three years. ETB's total debt amounted COP299.5 billion for December 2011 comprised mostly of local banks debt. All debt is denominated in local currency and pays a variable interest rate. Key Rating Drivers: A negative rating action can be consider if Fitch perceives that the company will generate over the medium term negative FCF due to a combination of increased capex/dividends and weak trends in cash from operations which is funded with additional indebtedness, resulting in a sustained increase in adjusted (for contingencies, pension liabilities and leases) leverage. Positive factors for credit quality include better geographical and service diversification and a larger scale of its operations. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. These ratings reflect the application of Fitch's current criteria, which are available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating Global Telecoms Companies', Sept. 16, 2010; --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011; --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (Fitch's Approach to Rating Entities Within a Corporate Group Structure)', Aug. 12, 2011; --'National Ratings Criteria, Jan. 19, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Global Telecoms Companies - Sector Credit Factors Corporate Rating Methodology Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage National Ratings Criteria (New York Ratings Team)