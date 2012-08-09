(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 9 () - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' issue rating and '1' recovery rating to BE Aerospace Inc.'s amended and restated $950 million secured revolver due 2017, which replaces its existing $750 million secured revolver. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' issue rating and maintained the '5' recovery rating on the company's unsecured notes. For the full recovery analysis, see the recovery report on BE Aerospace to be published on RatingsDirect following this report. The ratings on Wellington, Fla.-based BE Aerospace reflect our expectations that the company's earnings will increase, with a boost from acquired operations, and that commercial aerospace market conditions will be solid in 2012. This should allow credit protection measures to recover sufficiently over the next year. Our ratings on BE Aerospace also take into account the risks associated with the cyclical global airline industry as well as the relatively small size of the markets the company serves. The company makes acquisitions fairly frequently, including a few larger transactions in recent years, and we expect it to continue to make small to midsize acquisitions. BE Aerospace's position as the largest manufacturer of aircraft cabin interior products and distributor of fasteners and consumables, its efficient operations, good profit margins, and free cash flow generation partly offset the risks from its growth strategy and cyclical markets. We assess the company's business risk profile as "fair," its financial risk profile as "significant," and its liquidity "adequate" according to our criteria definitions. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST BE Aerospace Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- New Rating BE Aerospace Inc. $950 mil. secured revolver due 2017 BBB Recovery Rating 1 Ratings Affirmed BE Aerospace Inc. Senior Unsecured BB Recovery Rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)