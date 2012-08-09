(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the National Ratings for Banco Fibra S.A. (Fibra), as follows: --Long-Term National Rating to 'A-(bra)' (A minus (bra)) from 'A(bra)'; Outlook Negative; --Short-Term National Rating to 'F2 (bra)'from 'F1(bra)'. Banco Fibra S.A.'s rating downgrade reflects its weak and volatile operating performance, which stems from the high and increasing delinquency in its credit portfolio. The downgrade also considers the investments the bank has made in the last three years through acquisitions of financing companies, operating in the retail sector, and the widening of its geographical distribution of loans, which at the moment, have not resulted in a stable flow of profitable operations for the bank. Goodwill amortization and the costs from expansion of financing points, has pressured bank results. The Rating Outlook for the bank's Long-Term National Rating remains Negative and reflects Fitch's view that the bank should continue to face challenges coping with its volatile operating performance. The Negative Outlook also considers the tight capitalization in an environment of decreasing interest rates and margins, high credit costs, and the lack of a profitable expansion of Fibra's operations. Internal capital generation has remained weak, while Fibra's current capital position lags its peer average. The outlook also considers the new expected capital requirements under Basel III rules, which is expected to be implemented over the medium term. A further deterioration of Fibra's asset quality that results in higher operating losses may trigger a new downgrade of its rating; especially if its current capital base is negatively affected and lowers its Fitch core capital ratio to below 6.5%. A revision of the Outlook to Stable will depend on the bank's ability to overcome the challenges of generating recurring revenues, which could lead to an increase in Fibra's operating result. This would need to be coupled with the maintenance of the 'Reserves for Impaired Loans/ Impaired Loans' ratio at around 70% to 80%, and an increase in profitability to levels in line with those of its peers (ROAA Operating above 1.5%), which would contribute to internal capital generation. Other factors that could trigger a positive rating action or Outlook revision to Stable include: a significant and sustained increase of Fibra's capitalization (Fitch core capital exceeding 13%), combined with a comfortable liquidity position, and adequate management of asset and liabilities maturities. Fibra's ratings also reflect the fact that the bank is part of a considerably large group, which has resulted in a larger than expected access of the bank to local and international funding; not proper of banks of this size. Also, its conservative liquidity policy reduces the refinancing risk in the capital market. On the other hand, the bank presents asset and liability concentrations, which are typical of mid-sized banks, as well as high leverage in comparison to its peers. Since 2010, the shareholders have injected BRL458 million. A new capital injection for an amount of BRL80.0 million is expected for 2012. However, despite recognizing the shareholders commitment, Fitch cannot evaluate the controller's capacity to support the bank. Despite the capital increases already made, pursuant to Fitch's methodology on the treatment of hybrids in bank capital analysis, Fibra's subordinated notes have not been considered as Fitch Eligible Capital. The agency also deducts all the BRL182 million goodwill from the capital base, which resulted in a Fitch core capital ratio of low 7.83%. The additional BRL 80 million injection and the expected increase in income retention, as anticipated by Fibra, should help the bank to achieve a Fitch core capital ratio between 9% to 10% by year-end 2012. Fitch believes that a slower than expected recovery of Fitch core capital could trigger a downgrade of the bank's ratings. The regulatory capital ratio reached 13.4% in March 2012, a percentage considered modest for a mid-sized bank. Fibra has attempted to increase the geographical distribution of its loans in the wholesale segment and expanded its participation in the retail segment through the offering of new products and acquisitions until the first semester of 2011. This diversification will demand scale and prolonged adjustments to translate into profits. In line with changes to its wholesale and retail areas, the bank changed the vice presidents for both areas in 2012. In view of the increasingly challenging scenario, as well as the increased delinquency, Fitch believes that the return should still be modest throughout 2012. The increase in loan impairment charges to BRL339 million in 2011 (BRL93 million in the first quarter of 2012) makes problems with credits granted in the past evident. The implementation of more stringent provisioning criteria to strengthen the bank tends to benefit the quality of its credit portfolio after 2013. At the same time, the agency expects that the retail development in 2011 will continue to add increasing provision volumes in 2012, as noted in the first quarter of 2012. Fibra was founded in 1988, and is 86% controlled by the Steinbruch family, which has interests in the textile, steel and real estate sectors. The other 14% is held by IFC. Fibra was founded in 1988, and is 86% controlled by the Steinbruch family, which has interests in the textile, steel and real estate sectors. The other 14% is held by IFC. Fibra started its banking activities as the financial arm of Group Vicunha and was transformed, in 1993, into an independent business unit.