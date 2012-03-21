(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco ABC Brasil S.A.'s (ABCBr; Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and other ratings as follows: --Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BB+', Outlook Stable; --Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'bb+'; --Support Rating at '3'; --Long-Term National Rating at 'AA-(bra)', Outlook Stable; --Short-Term National Rating at 'F1+(bra)'. ABCBr's IDRs are based on the bank's Viability Rating which reflects the bank's solid asset quality, comfortable liquidity position and adequate, albeit modestly declining capitalization. While Fitch's ratings are based on the individual strengths and challenges of this subsidiary, the agency believes that, in a stress scenario, ABCBr could receive support from majority parent, Arab Banking Corporation (ABC; rated with an IDR of 'BB+', Stable Outlook by Fitch) as ABCBr remains a major revenue contributor to the group although it is not a core unit. Given that the IDR of ABC and ABCBr are at the same level, Fitch's rating of ABCBr's IDR is derived from its own strengths. Profitability continued to improve over the past four years as evidenced by the strong returns which are driven by positive trends seen in both net interest income and operating fees while controlling both operating and credit expenses. ABCBr has been able to generate consistently strong earnings, in part due to its experienced management team which has shown its agility in responding to market changes. ABCBr continues to show strong asset quality. After the significant 36% growth of the total credit portfolio (including guarantees) during 2010, the bank took a more conservative tack in 2011 and limited growth to 11%. Despite the recent significant growth, asset quality remained good and compares well with its peers. Impaired loans (classified as 'D'-'H') represented only 2.4% of gross loans, and net chargeoffs to average gross loans averaged 0.5% during the last two fiscal years. This good asset quality derives from its niche position of working with high-quality corporates (85%) and well-secured middle-market clients. While the bank is dependant on wholesale funding, its sources have become more well-diversified. Currently there are significant positive gaps as the average tenor of corporate lending is close to one year and the average tenor of lending to the middle market is seven months, while ABCBr has been able to source longer-term funding at attractive prices mainly in the local markets. International funding is still available but, currently, at less attractive rates. ABCBr does not use the DPGE program (time deposit lines guaranteed by the Fundo Garantidor de Credito) to attract deposits nor does it sell its loans. Although already very liquid, the bank has also recently benefited from low-cost deposits from large Brazilian banks stimulated by a new government program to increase liquidity to mid-sized banks. Fitch Core Capital to Risk Weighted Assets at December 2011 was an adequate 10.7% despite the recent growth in risk assets. The Total Regulatory Capital Ratio stood at 15.6%, of which, 72% consisted of Tier I capital. Both ratios exceed the minimum requirements and compare well to its peers. The Stable Outlook reflects consistently good performance while maintaining strong asset quality, liquidity and quality of capital. The maintenance of these positive indicators and a continued expansion of its funding sources could lead to an improvement in its ratings, although a significant improvement in the Viability rating is limited due to ABCBr's dependence on wholesale funding. On the other hand, depending on its materiality, a negative change in ABC's ratings, combined with a material deterioration in the subsidiary's funding abilities or asset quality could result in a downgrade in ABCBr's ratings. The bank's planned growth in the middle-market segment may lead to higher levels of impaired loans; however, Fitch believes the bank will continue its strict underwriting policies to mitigate such risks. Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or 'www.fitchratings.com.br'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011); --'2012 Outlook: Brazilian Banks' (Dec. 16, 2011); --'Banco ABC Brasil. Full Rating Report' (Nov. 12, 2010). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2012 Outlook: Brazilian Banks (Well Positioned, but Credit Slowdown Expected) Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Banco ABC Brasil S.A. National Ratings Criteria (New York Ratings Team)