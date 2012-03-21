(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will hold a telephone conference call on Thursday, March 22, 2012 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Savings Time to discuss our Advanced Notice of Proposed Criteria for rating emerging market corporate CDOs.

The speakers for the call are Henry Albulescu, Global Criteria Officer, Structured Credit and Winston Chang, Analytical Manager, U.S. Structured Credit New Issuance. For more information, see the related report, "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Securitizations Backed Predominantly By Emerging Market Corporate Debt," published on March 9, 2012 on RatingsDirect(r) on the Global Credit Portal(r), the real-time Web-based source for Standard & Poor's credit ratings, research, and risk analysis, at www.globalcreditportal.com. The report is also available on Standard & Poor's Web site at www.standardandpoors.com.

Please note that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services offers all of its broadcast teleconference calls to all interested participants on a complimentary basis.

The teleconference will begin promptly at 12:00 p.m. Please call at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call to complete the pre-call registration process.

Live Dial-in Numbers:

-- U.S./Canada Toll Free: 1-877-918-2509

-- U.S./Canada Toll: 1-312-470-7406

-- Conference ID#: 7546516

-- Passcode: SANDP

Streaming Audio: The call will also be available live in "listen-only" mode at www.events.standardandpoors.com for listeners with the Real Player(tm) software, sound card, and speakers. The Streaming Audio playback is available until Thursday, April 19, 2012.

If you have any questions about the conference call, please e-mail: eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com. Please send any address corrections via e-mail to eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com.

Standard & Poor's uses web usage, billing, and contact data collected from you for billing and order fulfillment purposes, for new product development and occasionally to inform you about events, products or services from Standard & Poor's and The McGraw-Hill Companies. The information is processed and stored in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. If you would prefer not to have your information shared as outlined in this notice, or if you wish to review your information for accuracy, please contact us at mailto:seminars@standardandpoors.com. Written requests can be sent to: Privacy Official 47-3-4, Standard & Poor's, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041. For more information please visit our Privacy Notice here.

The credit-related analyses, including ratings, of Standard & Poor's and its affiliates are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions. Ratings, credit-related analyses, data, models, software and output therefrom should not be relied on when making any investment decision. Standard & Poor's opinions and analyses do not address the suitability of any security. Standard & Poor's does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor. STANDARD & POOR'S is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC.

Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)