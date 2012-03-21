(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will hold a telephone
conference call on Thursday, March 22, 2012 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight
Savings Time to discuss our Advanced Notice of Proposed Criteria for rating
emerging market corporate CDOs.
The speakers for the call are Henry Albulescu, Global Criteria Officer,
Structured Credit and Winston Chang, Analytical Manager, U.S. Structured
Credit New Issuance. For more information, see the related report, "Advance
Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating
Securitizations Backed Predominantly By Emerging Market Corporate Debt,"
published on March 9, 2012 on RatingsDirect(r) on the Global Credit Portal(r),
the
real-time Web-based source for Standard & Poor's credit ratings, research, and
risk analysis, at www.globalcreditportal.com. The report is also available on
Standard & Poor's Web site at www.standardandpoors.com.
Please note that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services offers all of its
broadcast teleconference calls to all interested participants on a
complimentary basis.
The teleconference will begin promptly at 12:00 p.m. Please call at least
15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call to complete the pre-call
registration process.
Live Dial-in Numbers:
-- U.S./Canada Toll Free: 1-877-918-2509
-- U.S./Canada Toll: 1-312-470-7406
-- Conference ID#: 7546516
-- Passcode: SANDP
Streaming Audio: The call will also be available live in "listen-only"
mode at www.events.standardandpoors.com for listeners with the Real Player(tm)
software, sound card, and speakers. The Streaming Audio playback is available
until Thursday, April 19, 2012.
If you have any questions about the conference call, please e-mail:
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com.
Please send any address corrections via e-mail to
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com.
