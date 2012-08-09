BRIEF-Colliers International provides 2017 outlook
* Sees in 2017, high single digit to low double digit percentage revenue growth in local currency - SEC filing
Aug 9 Sanmina-SCI Corp (SANM.O): * Moodys downgrades sanminas senior unsecured notes to b2 from b1
* Sees in 2017, high single digit to low double digit percentage revenue growth in local currency - SEC filing
* Files for resale by selling security holder of 1.4 million shares of Walt Disney Company common stock - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kpIHva) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* X-Chem expands collaboration with Janssen in inflammatory diseases