(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Morristown, N.J.-based Capsugel Holdings S.A. (rated 'BB-' with a stable
outlook) are not affected by the company's proposed senior secured repricing
amendment.
While the proposed amendment will result in lower interest expense and
modestly improve cash flow, it does not change our perception of the company's
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile, which reflects leverage we expect
to be sustained above 6x over the next year and funds from operations to total
debt of below 10%. We view Capsugel's business risk profile as "satisfactory,"
which considers its leading market position in the narrow hard capsule market,
strong customer relationships, significant barriers to entry, high
profitability, and Standard & Poor's view of the company's stable long-term
industry growth prospects.
(New York Ratings Team)