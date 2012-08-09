(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Sociedad de Inversiones Pampa Calichera S.A. (Pampa; BB-/Stable/--) are not immediately affected by the company's recent announcement to obtain consent from holders of its $250 million senior secured notes due 2022 for amendments in its indenture. The amendments aim to remove certain covenants on incurrence of additional debt, restricted payments, and revise other provisions related to the minimum collateralization ratio, among others. We will continue to monitor the company's financial policies and strategy. Our analysis already incorporates debt at Pampa's holding company, Oro Blanco, which could upstream cash from Pampa, if needed, to pay its own maturities. Significant changes in Pampa and Oro Blanco's combined leverage metrics, such as a loan-to-value ratio of more than 25%, or in the dividend policies could pressure the ratings. (New York Ratings Team)