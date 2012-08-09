(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following action on Windsor Unified School District, California (the district) unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) bonds: --$43.37 million unlimited tax general obligation bonds series 1994, 1996, 2005, & 2008, affirmed at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative. SECURITY The bonds are secured by the district's full faith and credit and unlimited ad valorem tax pledge. KEY RATING DRIVERS DIMINISHED GENERAL FUND RESERVES: The Negative Outlook reflects the decline in general fund reserves in recent years to a level below historical norms, leaving little margin for potential revenue shortfalls or spending needs. STATE FUNDING UNCERTAIN: The district is highly dependent on state funding, which may be reduced in fiscal 2013 pending a ballot initiative this November. If the initiative fails the district's state funding would decline by approximately $2.5 million or 9%. At best, state funding will be flat in 2013. STABLE LOCAL ECONOMY: Windsor Unified School District benefits from a resilient tax base and diversified economy, both with good medium-term growth prospects, and manageable student enrollment growth that is expected to continue. STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: The district has achieved significant expenditure savings and has a number of contingency plans to reduce its expenditures further, if necessary, to ensure compliance with minimum general fund balance requirements. ELEVATED DEBT BURDEN: The rate of debt amortization is low and the debt burden is above average; tax rates are expected to approach Proposition 39 limits with the issuance of further debt in the next near term. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION MEANINGFUL REDUCTION OF RESERVE LEVELS: Further deterioration of reserve levels below policy levels would put downward pressure on the rating. CREDIT PROFILE SATISFACTORY FINANCES The district's financial position is characterized by below-average reserve levels for a Fitch-rated CA school district. A small operating surplus of approximately $590,000 in fiscal 2011 brought the unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of unassigned, assigned, and committed per GASB 54) to $2.3 million or 5.3% of spending. Further, the district maintains an undesignated special reserve fund of $281,000 which the district board could make available for general fund purposes if necessary. Preliminary fiscal 2012 results indicate a small deficit in the general fund and slightly reduced reserve levels. The negative outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the district may further reduce reserves, based on its multi-year forecast and goals to maintain education levels. However, the district is committed to maintaining its general fund balances at the 3% minimum level required by the state. The 'AA-'rating assumes the balance will remain above the 4% board policy level. An increase in class sizes in 2010 to reduce expenditures resulted in the loss of a considerable number of students; class sizes were reduced and attendance increased in 2011. The reaction to the increased class size indicates limited flexibility to make meaningful spending cuts in the future. STABLE LOCAL ECONOMY With approximately 50,000 residents, the district is located approximately 10 miles north of Santa Rosa and includes the town of Windsor, parts of Healdsburg, and unincorporated areas of Sonoma County. The district's wealth indicators are somewhat mixed, with a low individual poverty rate and above-average median household income, but slightly below-average per capita money income. The unemployment rate has declined over 18% from a high of 9.3% in April 2010 to an April 2012 rate of 7.6%. The district expects taxable assessed values to remain stable in the near term because there has been some recent activity indicative of future development of properties, which Fitch believes is reasonable. The tax base declined modestly in fiscal 2012 after a considerable (6.2%) decline in 2011 mainly due to the large write-down of a new housing development within the town of Windsor. Taxpayer concentration is low. STATE FUNDING UNCERTAIN State funding in fiscal 2013 is uncertain and dependent on the outcome of a ballot initiative in November. Funding is projected to decline by $2.5 million or 9% if the initiative fails and would remain flat if the initiative is successful. District management indicated that $500,000 in savings has been implemented to date with another $900,000 in additional cuts identified if necessary; thus far administrative savings have been achieved in an attempt to keep the cuts outside of the classroom. Management's goals include reducing ongoing costs in the long term while attempting to increase revenues by attracting additional students and increasing enrollment in the near term. SLIGHTLY ELEVATED DEBT BURDEN The district's overall debt burden is elevated at an estimated $5,464 per capita or 4.2% of TAV. The district has issued $44 million of its $50 million bond authorization passed in February 2008 with 63% voter approval. The district intends to issue the remaining $6 million in fiscal years 2013 or 2014 in order to maximize state matching funds. Issuing the final $6 million in bonds would take the tax rate up to $59, just under the $60 proposition 39 limit. Annual carrying costs for debt, pensions, and post-employment benefits are a manageable 11% of general fund expenditures. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, and National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)