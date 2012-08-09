(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has assigned 'A' ratings to the proposed CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC.'s (CEHE) new $500 million issue of 3.55% general mortgage bonds due Aug. 1, 2042 and $300 million issue of 2.25% general mortgage bonds due Aug. 1, 2022. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The proceeds will be used to repay the $500 million and $300 million general mortgage bonds due in January and March 2014, respectively. Key Rating Drivers: Low Business Risk CEHE's Rating and Stable Outlook reflect the low business risk of its regulated electric transmission and distribution operations in Texas. Fitch considers the regulatory and economic environment in Texas reasonably supportive to CEHE's credit profile. CEHE has the ability to earn a return on its transmission and distribution investments with minimal regulatory lag. In addition, CEHE bears no commodity risk and does not maintain the provider of last resort requirement like T&Ds in other jurisdictions. Credit Metrics Expected to Remain In Line Fitch expects CEHE's credit metrics to position well within its rating category in the next 12 to 18 months, albeit modestly weaker than 2011 due to expected normal weather and a rate reduction implemented in September 2011. Fitch forecasts CEHE's FFO to total debt to stabilize around low to mid-20% and total debt to EBITDA in the high 2x to low 3x in the next few years. What Could Trigger A Rating Action: --Unexpected regulatory outcomes that prevent timely recovery of costs or adequate return on capital. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 08, 2012); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities' (May 3, 2012); --'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water Companies' (May 12, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies (New York Ratings Team)