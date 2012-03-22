(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kemble Water Finance Limited's (Kemble Water) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook and senior secured rating at 'BB'. The agency has also affirmed Thames Water (Kemble) Finance PLC's (TWKF) GBP400m senior secured bond issue at 'BB', which is guaranteed by Kemble Water. Kemble Water is a holding company of Thames Water Utilities Limited (Thames Water), the regulated monopoly provider for water and wastewater services in London and surrounding areas. The ratings reflect the regulatory environment in which Thames Water operates, its first/second quartile positions in the water industry in terms of operational and regulatory performance, the subordinated nature of financial obligations at the holding company level, as well as structural enhancements included in the documentation through covenants and security. The bond documentation provides Kemble Water with scope to increase consolidated leverage in terms of net debt/regulatory asset value (RAV) up to 92.5% (dividend lock-up level). Covenants ensure that the group's business risk does not materially change through a limitation on acquisitions and the requirement to retain ownership of Thames Water. Additionally, Kemble Water provides security over substantially all its assets, including ownership of the corporate group above Thames Water. Fitch expects Kemble Water to maintain gearing slightly above 90% pension-adjusted net debt/RAV and dividend cover of around 2.5x (both calculations under Fitch methodology). Forecast financial metrics are somewhat stronger than expected previously, due to higher than assumed outturn inflation, sound cost control in terms of operating expenditure and part of the holding company debt being drawn on a floating rate basis (i.e. cheaper than a longer-term fixed rate). These metrics are comfortably within the range that Fitch deems commensurate with Kemble Water's 'BB-' IDR. The senior secured ratings benefit from a one-notch uplift for above-average recovery prospects in case of a default, in line with Fitch's approach to rating debt instruments issued by regulated utilities (operating and holding companies). The rated bonds represent holding company debt, which is structurally and contractually subordinated to debt at the operating company level. This risk is partially mitigated by the stable cash flow characteristics of Thames Water and covenants included in the TWKF bond documentation. However, such features cannot fully mitigate the level of subordination that is embedded into the financing structure which is reflected in the rating. Kemble Water has access to a committed GBP75m revolving credit facility that can be used to bridge short-term liquidity needs. However, if Thames Water faced restrictions on paying dividends, Kemble Water's management would have to decide whether it is appropriate to draw down this facility. Thames Water met leakage targets and maintained stable asset serviceability through FY10 and FY11, while many other companies reported rather mediocre results in terms of operational and regulatory performance due to severe winter weather. The only issue that was revealed by the regulator's summary of performance for FY11 for Thames Water related to the information kept by the company on the properties at risk of sewer flooding in its service area. Management is assisting with ongoing investigations and endeavours to address the regulator's concerns. Overall, it appears that Thames Water continues to move towards a market leading position in the sector. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology (New York Ratings Team)