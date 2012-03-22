(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 22 - Fitch Ratings informs that the resolution of the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) set in December 2011 on 44 classes of multi-issuer cedulas hipotecarias (MICH) will likely occur in April, after missing cover pool data problems are resolved. As announced in the rating action commentary "Fitch Places 45 Classes of Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias on Rating Watch Negative", dated 22 December 2011 available at www.fitchratings.com, Fitch had expected to resolve RWNs on the sector by 22 March. However, the agency has just received confirmation that no new over-collateralisation (OC) statements are going to be available, besides those existing in December 2011. Furthermore, four participating banks have not yet provided cover pool data as of end-2011. These are Bankia SA, Liberbank SA, Banco Espirito Santo and Ipar Kutxa SCoop de Credito. The agency also highlights that the RWN indicates that downgrade is possible if increased risks in the sector are not mitigated by new public OC statements. Fitch indicated in December 2011 that the MICH sector on RWN can be downgraded to the 'A' or 'BBB' category in the absence of adequate issuer-specific OC statements. OC statements are important to address the potential volatility of OC ratios of issuers with a low Shortterm rating (i.e. 'F3' or below), according to Fitch's methodology for rating MICH. In its analysis, Fitch will consider OC levels equal to public OC statements when such statements are available. Otherwise, the agency will consider a sensitivity analysis by incorporating a haircut in the range of 25% to 50% to the total OC ratios (floored at the legal OC minimum of 25%). Details on all multi-issuer cedulas hipotecarias can be found in the special report "Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias CR Tracker," dated 27 January 2012, available on www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Carlos Terre Director +34 917 025 772 Fitch Ratings Spain - Madrid General Castanos, 11, 1 28004 Madrid, Spain Ada Suria Analyst +34 917 025 778 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: + 49 (0) 69 7680 762 32, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Criteria for Multi-Issuer Cédulas Hipotecarias of Covered Bonds EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs) Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions (New York Ratings Team)