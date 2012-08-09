BRIEF-Fortune Minerals Ltd says C$5 mln bought deal financing
* Fortune Minerals Limited announces C$5 million bought deal financing
Aug 9 Intersil Corp (ISIL.O): * Moodys lowers intersils liquidity rating to sgl-2; cfr of ba2 unchanged * Rpt-moodys lowers intersils liquidity rating to sgl-2; cfr of ba2 unchanged
* Depuy Synthes entitled to get termination fee of $60 million if co fails to complete deal after conditions to closing are satisfied
* Masimo announces CE marking of respiration rate measurement on MightySat Rx