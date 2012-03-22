(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Terna Spa's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A'. The Outlook on the IDR remains Negative. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1'. The affirmation reflects the enhanced visibility of the company's financial profile following the completion of the price review for 2012-2015 and the disclosure by Terna of its strategic plan for the investment budget and dividend policy for the next five years. Fitch acknowledges management's efforts to preserve financial stability in a challenging economic environment by scaling back capex and revise the dividend policy to a more prudent level. Terna's recent eurobond issue has also helped ease concerns about the increasing cost of debt and funding needs and cleared the potential liquidity risk over the period of the plan. The Negative Outlook reflects increased pressure on cash flow based leverage ratios over the next two years, partially due to additional fiscal charges resulting from the application of the "Robin Hood tax" introduced in 2011. The cash tax effect contributes to an average FFO net leverage ratio of 5.6x based on Fitch's conservative forecast assumptions. This is above the guidance for the current rating level, highlighting that there is no headroom and that the rating will be downgraded if targets are not met. The rating could also be negatively affected by equity contributions required to part-fund non-traditional business activities (batteries) that, according to the new business plan, will be potentially developed on a non-recourse basis in the coming years. Finally, negative pressure could also stem from further government interventions although Fitch is currently not aware of any initiatives. Terna's ability to carve out portions of the network for disposal may enhance the company's financial flexibility, depending on the final structure put in place, but is currently not part of Fitch's rating base case. The transmission tariff applicable over the 2012-2016 regulatory period will contribute to a steady increase in revenues and benefits from a higher applicable weighted average cost of capital (WACC) rate for the remuneration of investments. This has been set at 7.4% (real pre-tax), up from 6.9% in the previous regulatory period. Despite the limitation to pass through the increased tax rate (Robin Hood tax) within the corporate tax rate allowance, on balance, the regulatory price review was rating neutral. Notably, for the first time the price review envisages an interim recalculation of the risk-free rate assumptions which will impact the WACC determination. The risk-free rate will be reviewed at the end of 2013 and will apply for the last two years of the price cycle. It is difficult to determine at this stage whether this will result in an increase of the WACC at the recalculation date, but Fitch's view is that it represents a useful adjustment tool in a downside scenario. Fitch notes that Terna's ratings do not incorporate any government support (the Italian government owns a 29.88% stake through Cassa Depositi e Prestiti ('A-'/Negative)) and are assessed on a standalone basis. However, following the Italian sovereign rating downgrade to 'A-'/Negative in January 2012, Terna's senior unsecured rating was aligned with its IDR to reflect the fact that the one-notch uplift for higher recoveries that Fitch typically applies to regulated utility senior unsecured debt does not apply when a sovereign's rating falls below that of the utility's senior unsecured debt rating. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology (New York Ratings Team)