March 22 - OVERVIEW
-- We raised our ratings on seven subordinated classes from AmeriCredit
Automobile Receivables Trust's series 2010-3 and 2010-4 and removed them from
CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed them on Dec. 6, 2011.
-- We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A-2 and A-3 notes from
the same two series.
March 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on
seven classes of subordinated notes from AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables
Trust's series 2010-3 and 2010-4, and removed them from CreditWatch with
positive implications, where we placed them on Dec. 6, 2011. In addition, we
affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on class A-2 and A-3 from the same transactions
(see rating list).
Today's rating actions reflect each transaction's collateral performance to
date, our views regarding future collateral performance, the structure of each
transaction, and the respective credit enhancement levels. In addition, our
analysis incorporates secondary credit factors, such as credit stability,
payment priorities under various scenarios, and sector--and issuer-specific
analysis. In our opinion, the total credit support, as a percent of the
amortizing pool balance, compared with our revised expected remaining losses,
is adequate for each of the raised or affirmed ratings.
We placed the long-term ratings on class B, C, and D from series 2010-3 and
2010-4, as well as class E from series 2010-4, on CreditWatch with positive
implications on Dec. 6, 2011 (see "Various Rating Actions On Long-Term Ratings
And SPURs Of 19 Series From AmeriCredit And Bay View Trusts," published Dec.
6, 2011). The CreditWatch placements reflected the fact that collateral
performance appeared to be trending better than our initial expectations;
however, we maintained our initial loss expectations at that time pending
further performance. After an additional four months of performance, we have
lowered our loss expectations to reflect the improvement and our future
expectations in performance trends (see table 1).
Table 1
Collateral Performance (%)
As of March 2012 distribution
Initial Revised
Pool Current lifetime lifetime
Series Mo. Factor CNL CNL exp. CNL exp.
2010-3 18 63.46 2.21 12.50-13.00 6.60-6.80
2010-4 16 57.75 2.27 11.75-12.25 5.75-5.95
CNL-cumulative net loss.
Each transaction has credit enhancement in the form of a spread account,
overcollateralization, subordination for the more senior classes, and excess
spread. The credit support levels have grown for all outstanding classes as a
percent of the declining collateral balances (see table 2).
Table 2
Hard Credit Support
As of the March 2012 distribution
Current
Total hard total hard
Pool credit support credit support(ii)
Series Class Factor(%) at issuance(i) (% of current)
2010-3 A-2 63.46 37.60 61.91
2010-3 A-3 63.46 37.60 61.91
2010-3 B 63.46 29.85 49.69
2010-3 C 63.46 19.80 33.86
2010-3 D 63.46 10.50 19.20
2010-4 A-2 57.75 35.20 62.28
2010-4 A-3 57.75 35.20 62.28
2010-4 B 57.75 27.95 49.73
2010-4 C 57.75 18.95 34.15
2010-4 D 57.75 10.10 18.82
2010-4 E 57.75 7.75 14.75
(i)Consists of a reserve account and overcollateralization, as well as
subordination for the higher rated tranches, and excludes excess spread that
can also provide additional enhancement. (ii)Total hard credit support at
issuance and Current total hard credit support are as a percent of the initial
pool balance.
We incorporated cash flow analysis in the review of the series, which included
current and historical performance to estimate future performance. The various
cash flow scenarios included forward-looking assumptions on recoveries, timing
of losses, and voluntary absolute prepayment speeds that we believe are
appropriate given the transaction's current performance. The results
demonstrated, in our view, that all of the classes have adequate credit
enhancement at their raised and affirmed rating levels.
We will continue to monitor the performance of each transaction to ensure that
the credit enhancement remains sufficient, in our view, to cover our revised
cumulative net loss expectations under our stress scenarios for each of the
rated classes.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Various Rating Actions On Long-Term Ratings And SPURs Of 19 Series
From AmeriCredit And Bay View Trusts, published Dec. 6, 2011
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.
-- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. Auto Loan
Securitizations, published Jan. 11, 2011.
-- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, published June 3,
2009.
AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust
LONG-TERM RATINGS RAISED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH POSITIVE
AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust
Rating
Series Class To From
2010-3 B AA+(sf) AA(sf)/Watch Pos
2010-3 C AA(sf) A(sf)/Watch Pos
2010-3 D AA-(sf) BBB(sf)/Watch Pos
2010-4 B AA+(sf) AA(sf)/Watch Pos
2010-4 C AA(sf) A+(sf)/Watch Pos
2010-4 D AA-(sf) BBB(sf)/Watch Pos
2010-4 E A+(sf) BB(sf)/Watch Pos
LONG-TERM RATINGS AFFIRMED
AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust
Series Class Rating
2010-3 A-2 AAA(sf)
2010-3 A-3 AAA(sf)
2010-4 A-2 AAA(sf)
2010-4 A-3 AAA(sf)
