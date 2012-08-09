BRIEF-Wafergen Bio-Systems expects total revenue for Q4 2016 to be about $3.9 mln
* Wafergen Bio-systems reports revenue growth in fourth quarter of 2016
Aug 9 First National Bank of Omaha [FINNB.UL]: * Moodys changes first national bank of omahas outlook to stable (deposits at
baa1) * Moodys changes first national bank of omahas outlook to stable from
negative
* ICU Medical Inc - integrating ICU Medical infusion devices with hospital electronic medical records decreased major dosing errors by 52 percent
* Rokt closes series 'B' funding round with $15 million led by moelis