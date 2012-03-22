(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 22 - Several trends are testing the Canadian banks' operating
performance, says a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services. The commentary, "Canadian Banks Prepare To Tighten Their Belts To
Offset An Earnings Squeeze," says that persistent low interest rates and fierce
pricing competition are cutting into retail margins, while high domestic
consumer debt is beginning to slow demand for credit. And the uncertainties
pervading the global economy and capital markets have the potential to constrain
revenue growth this year.
"We expect Canadian banks to focus on cutting costs and raising banking fees
to combat the pressures on earnings," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Lidia Parfeniuk. We believe that the current high level of trading income is
unsustainable because capital markets remain fragile. "But if the early signs
of stronger economic prospects for Canada and the U.S., and diminishing tail
risk in Europe firm into lasting trends, we would expect the constraints on
overall revenues to ease," added Ms. Parfeniuk.
