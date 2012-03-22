(The following statement was released by the rating agency)`)
March 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed OJSC Aeroflot's (Aeroflot)
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+', with a Stable
Outlook. A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this release.
Fitch continues to assess Aeroflot's standalone credit profile as commensurate
with a 'BB' rating but emphasises that there is considerable pressure on the
rating given the company's newly proposed finance and operating lease plan. The
agency views this as a material shift in the company's fleet expansion
programme. Fitch now forecasts gross adjusted debt/EBITDAR will approach 5.0x,
levels considered high for the current standalone rating level and close to
Fitch's negative rating action guidance. Gross leverage is unlikely to fall
below 4.0x as previously anticipated. There is little to no headroom in expected
leverage metrics to sustain even a moderate downturn in performance. However,
the company has some flexibility to reduce both its capex plans and operating
leases, and Fitch would expect the company to moderate its expenditure plans in
order to remain below 5.0x gross lease-adjusted debt/EBITDAR.
Leverage is further exacerbated by the addition of c.USD827m debt owing to the
consolidation of the Rostechnologii stakes, which was taken into consideration
in Fitch's previous forecasts. The deconsolidation of Terminal D in Q411 will
enable a decrease in reported debt. However, this debt had been historically
treated as non-recourse debt by Fitch and therefore also has no material impact
on Fitch's forecasted ratios.
The 'BB' standalone rating continues to reflect the group's dominant position as
Russia's national flag carrier, in a highly fragmented market. In the past,
Aeroflot has experienced strong growth driven by organic expansion but also
acquisitions. This is expected to continue given forecasted Russian GDP growth,
increased mobility of Russian citizens, favourable government legislation and
the integration of the Rostechnologii airline stakes. In the short-term these
assets will be significant in terms of further strengthening its dominant
position in Russia's airline sector but also extending Aeroflot's network and
segmentation in order to broaden the company's customer base.
Although Fitch expects Aeroflot's margins to remain strong compared to European
peers, given its relatively flexible cost base in terms of staff costs and
operating lease strategy, EBITDAR margins are forecasted by the agency to fall
to below previous levels of 20% in the medium-term. This is expected to be
driven, among other things, by increased exposure to the Russian airline market
and continually high fuel costs.
Whilst a potential downturn in Europe continues to be the most significant risk
to Aeroflot's earnings, integration of the Rostechnologii airlines will increase
Aeroflot's exposure to Russian domestic flights, which are generally
loss-making, or break-even, on an operating level at best. Cost-savings from the
centralisation of business activities at the parent level will have some
offsetting impact, but the effects are not expected to have a noteworthy impact
in the immediate term. Management targets synergy prospects of USD160m-USD240m
by 2015 and given its limited experience of integrating assets on such a large
scale, execution risks for the expected synergies remain high. Fuel costs are
also expected to continue to depress margins as evidenced in 9M11. The company
has begun to develop its fuel hedging programme but these measures remain less
comprehensive when compared with international peers.
In accordance with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Criteria,
Aeroflot's IDR continues to benefit from a one-notch uplift due to parental
support. The Russian Federation ('BBB'/Stable/'F3') owns a 51.2% direct stake in
addition to a 9.48% indirect stake and strategic and operational ties are
considered by the agency to be relatively strong. On 15 November 2011, the
transfer of five stakes in regional airlines, previously owned by the
state-owned organisation, Rostechnologii, was yet further evidence of the strong
relationship between the group and its parent. The transaction emphasises the
importance of Aeroflot in facilitating the state's strategy to consolidate the
Russian airline industry with an increased focus on safety and financial
stability. Fitch acknowledges the potential negative implications of state
links, for example an aggressive consolidation and/or acquisition plans at the
expense of Aeroflot's credit profile, but highlights that the Rostechnologii
transaction, whilst proposed by the state, was to some extent at Aeroflot's
discretion and following due diligence process.
Cash and unused committed short-term facilities amounted to USD723m and more
than sufficiently cover short-term debt of USD368m as at FY11. However, in FY13,
further maturities of USD377m are also due. These are expected to be repaid from
current liquidity, but this will be dependent on the company's ability to meet
its capital commitments of USD2.7bn (as at 9M11) through future finance leases.
Assuming planned finance leasing of aircraft, free cash flow generation is
expected to be positive over the medium-term, although net debt will increase
given these finance leases.
The rating actions are as follows:
Foreign currency Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook
Foreign currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB+'
Local currency Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable Outlook
Local currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Local currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB+'
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(rus)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(rus)'
National senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA(rus)'
