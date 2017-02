(The following statement was released by the rating agency) (Editor's note: The previous version of this bulletin bore an incomplete headline. A corrected version follows.)

March 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Minerva Luxemburgo S.A.'s announcement of a proposed amendment that will increase the total amount of its senior unsecured notes due 2022 by $100 million will not affect the 'B+' rating on Minerva Luxemburgo S.A.'s bonds. (New York Ratings Team)