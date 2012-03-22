(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

NEW YORK, March 22 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on four classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp.'s series 2006-FL1, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we affirmed our ratings on seven other classes from the same transaction (see list).

The rating actions follow our analysis of the transaction, which included our revaluation of the remaining two floating-rate amortizing loans, deal structure, and liquidity available to the trust. Our raised ratings also considered that we expect the larger of the two remaining loans (70.5% of the trust balance), based on information from the master servicer, to most likely be refinanced and repay in full by its June 9, 2012, maturity date.

The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the outstanding ratings. We also considered the refinancing risk on the Independence Mall loan. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class X-2 interest-only certificates based on our current criteria.

We based our analysis, in part, on a review of the borrower's operating statements for the year-ended Dec. 31, 2011, the year-ended Dec. 31, 2010, the borrower's 2012 operating expenses budgets, and the borrower's December 2011 rent rolls.

As of the March 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust consisted of two floating-rate amortizing loans indexed to one-month LIBOR totaling $251.0 million. The one-month LIBOR rate was 0.2485% according to the March 2012 trustee remittance report.

The Crossgates Mall loan, the larger of the two remaining loans in the trust, has a trust and whole-loan balance of $176.9 million (70.5%). The loan is secured by 1.24 million sq. ft. of a 1.68 million-sq.-ft. regional mall in Albany, N.Y. The master servicer, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. (Wells Fargo), reported a debt service coverage (DSC) of 5.00x for year-end 2011, and occupancy was 79.1%, according to the Dec. 31, 2011, rent roll. Anchor tenants include J.C. Penney Co. Inc. (179,964 sq. ft.), Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corp. (64,582 sq. ft.), and Forever 21 Inc. (62,858 sq. ft.), according to the December 2011 rent roll. Our adjusted valuation, using an 8.25% capitalization rate, yielded an in-trust stressed loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 60.5%. The loan amortizes on a 30-year schedule and matures on June 9, 2012. Wells Fargo indicated that the borrower has requested a payoff quote effective April 9, 2012.

The Independence Mall loan, the smaller of the two remaining loans in the trust, has a trust and whole-loan balance of $74.1 million (29.5%). The loan is secured by 679,705 sq. ft. of an 830,158-sq.-ft. regional mall in Kingston, Mass. Wells Fargo reported a 1.66x DSC for year-end 2011, and occupancy was 67.5%, according to the Dec. 31, 2011, rent roll. Anchor tenants include Target Corp. (126,000 sq. ft.), Sears holding Corp. (79,441 sq. ft.), and H&M Group (34,000 sq. ft.), according to the December 2011 rent roll. Our adjusted valuation, using an 9.0% capitalization rate, yielded an in-trust stressed LTV ratio of 108.1%. The loan amortizes on a 20-year schedule and matures on Feb. 9, 2013.

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

RATINGS RAISED JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2006-FL1 Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) D AAA (sf) AA+ (sf) 41.32 E AAA (sf) AA (sf) 34.34 F AAA (sf) A+ (sf) 28.75 G AA- (sf) A 22.88 RATINGS AFFIRMED JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2006-FL1 Class Rating Credit enhancement % A-2 AAA (sf) 75.96 B AAA (sf) 61.16 C AAA (sf) 48.58 H A- (sf) 15.90 J BB (sf) 10.03 K CCC (sf) 3.33 X-2 AAA (sf) N/A