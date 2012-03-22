(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

March 22 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, on Highland Park, Ill.-based Solo Cup Co. on CreditWatch with developing implications.

Rationale

The CreditWatch listing follows Solo's announcement that it has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Dart Container Corp. (unrated) in a transaction valued at around $1 billion. The developing implications of the CreditWatch listing indicate that we could raise, lower, or affirm the ratings following further review of the transaction. An upgrade is possible if the transaction improves the company's business or financial profiles and, therefore, credit quality. We could also affirm the ratings if we view the combined company as having similar default prospects to Solo as a stand-alone company, or if the transaction does not close at all. We could lower the ratings in the unlikely event that the transaction results in a weaker financial profile, resulting in an increased risk of default.

With annual revenues of about $1.6 billion, Solo is one of the largest providers of disposable plastic, paper, and foam cups; plates and cutlery; and containers to food service distributors, quick-service restaurants, grocery stores, warehouse clubs, and retailers in the U.S.

CreditWatch

We will monitor developments relating to this transaction and will resolve the CreditWatch listing following a review of the proposed combination. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch during the next few months after evaluating management's business strategies, integration plans, new capital structure, as well as gaining an additional understanding of the company's financial policy objectives.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Packaging Industry, Dec. 4, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Placed On CreditWatch

Solo Cup Co To From

Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Dev/-- B-/Negative/--

Ratings Placed On CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged

Solo Cup Co To From Senior secured bank loan B+/Watch Dev B+ Recovery Rating 1 Senior secured note B/Watch Dev B Recovery Rating 2 Subordinated CCC/Watch Dev CCC Recovery Rating 6