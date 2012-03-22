(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 22 - Overview
-- We affirmed the corporate credit rating on The Netherlands-based
equipment manufacturer CNH Global N.V.'s majority owner, Fiat Industrial SpA,
and revised the outlook to stable from negative.
-- We are taking the same rating action on CNH, given the close ties
between CNH and Fiat, and on its wholly owned captive finance subsidiary CNH
Capital.
-- The stable outlook on CNH indicates that if we continue to view CNH as
core to Fiat Industrial SpA, we would raise or lower the ratings on CNH if we
take the same action on the parent.
Rating Action
On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on
CNH Global N.V., including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating. At the
same time, we affirmed the ratings on CNH Global's wholly owned captive finance
subsidiary CNH Capital LLC, which we believe is a core holding of the parent.
That rating is the same as that on CNH Global's nearly 88% owner, Fiat
Industrial SpA. For both issuers, the outlook is stable.
Rationale
We affirmed the ratings on agricultural and construction equipment
manufacturer CNH after taking the same action on CNH's Italy-based parent,
Fiat Industrial SpA, earlier today. Fiat owns approximately 88% of CNH Global,
which we consider to be one of the Fiat Industrial's core holdings. Therefore,
the ratings on CNH Global reflect the financial and business risk profiles of
its parent.
We expect CNH Global's operating performance to continue to improve as demand
benefits from solid global farmer incomes and a rebound in construction. In
2012, we expect CNH's equipment operations sales to exceed $19 billion and the
reported EBIT margin to approach 9%. This rebound will benefit the credit
measures of Fiat Industrial: Fiat Industrial's 2012 credit metrics should be
in line with the low end of our 20%-25% FFO to debt and 3.5x-4x debt to EBITDA
benchmarks, and we expect that they will slowly strengthen in coming years.
CNH Global has a "satisfactory" business risk profile, as our criteria define
the term. It is the world's second-largest agricultural equipment maker and a
major manufacturer of construction equipment, positions we expect the company
to maintain. Product diversification across its agricultural equipment segment
(about 80% of 2011 revenues) and construction equipment segment (about 20%)
along with good geographic diversification support our assessment of CNH
Global's business profile.
We view CNH Global's financial risk profile as "significant," considering the
financial profile and credit measures of CNH Global's parent organization,
Fiat Industrial. CNH Global's cash balances (including deposits in cash
management systems of Fiat affiliates) are healthy. Our assessment of the
financial risk profile also considers the significant use of the asset-backed
securities (ABS) markets for the company's captive finance operation.
The ratings on CNH Capital LLC, a wholly owned captive finance company that
provides financial services for CNH customers located in the U.S. and Canada,
reflect those on CNH Global, its parent. We view this subsidiary as a core
holding of CNH Global given its strategic importance to the parent, CNH
Global's ability to influence CNH Capital's actions, and our expectation that
the parent would provide financial support to the capital company in times of
need. CNH Capital's receivables account for more than half of the total
managed portfolio of CNH Global's worldwide financial services organization.
We believe CNH Capital's financial services are a key offering that
facilitates the sale of its CNH Global's equipment.
The 'BB' issue rating on CNH Capital's senior unsecured notes reflects the
capital company's heavy reliance on secured debt, primarily through
asset-backed securitization (ABS) transactions, which we consider to have
encumbered a significant majority (more than 70%) of the assets on its balance
sheet. These transactions could materially weaken recovery prospects for the
unsecured debtholders in the event of a default.
Liquidity
Liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria. As of Dec. 31, 2011, CNH Global
reported consolidated cash and cash equivalents exceeded $6 billion (including
about $4.1 billion deposited with Fiat affiliates). The equipment operations
reported about $5.2 billion of this cash, and we believe sources of funds will
be well in excess of uses for at least the next two years. CNH Global relies
heavily on the ABS funding markets for its wholesale and customer finance
operations. We consider demonstrated access to the unsecured note market
(through CNH Capital's issuance in 2011), diversifying CNH's funding sources,
to be a positive development.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on CNH Global to
be published following this release on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We consider the rating and outlook on Fiat Industrial
in our rating and outlook on CNH Global because we believe CNH Global is a
core holding of the group. Likewise, we consider CNH Global's captive finance
subsidiary, CNH Capital, to be a core holding of CNH Global. The stable
outlook reflects our belief that Fiat Industrial's 2012 credit metrics should
be in line with the low end of our 20%-25% FFO-to-debt and our 3.5x-4x
debt-to-EBITDA targets, and our expectation that they will slowly strengthen
in coming years. A rating upgrade or downgrade would follow that of the
broader entity so long as we continue to consider CNH Global a core holding of
Fiat Industrial SpA.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
CNH Global N.V.
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- BB+/Negative/--
CNH Capital LLC
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- BB+/Negative/--
Senior unsecured BB
CNH America LLC
Senior unsecured BB+
Recovery rating 4
Case New Holland Inc.
Senior unsecured BB+
Recovery rating 4
(New York Ratings Team)