(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'B-/RR5' to the $300
million term loan due 2018 (Term B-3 loan, co-terminus with Term B-2 loan)
issued at Toys 'R' Us - Delaware, Inc. The $300 million term loan (issued under
the remaining accordion feature available under its senior secured term loan
credit facility) is secured by a first lien on intellectual property rights and
a second lien on accounts receivable and inventory of Toys-Delaware and its
domestic subsidiaries. The $300 million term loan issuance is the first in a
series of refinancings needed to address the upcoming $1.3 billion maturities in
early 2013 at various Toys 'R' Us entities. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The 2013 maturities primarily include $400 million of unsecured notes at Toys
'R' Us, Inc. (HoldCo) maturing April 2013 and $891 million in various European
real estate facilities between February and April 2013. (Toys has $60 million of
unsecured loans amortizing at its Toys 'R' Us - Japan entity in 2012.) Given
weak free cash flow (FCF) generation in 2011, Fitch expects Toys will need to
address the 2013 maturities primarily through refinancing. The debt could be
financed by a combination of issuing HoldCo notes and by European real estate
facilities under the existing structure or under a structure similar to the U.S.
PropCos (which would consolidate assets in the UK, France and Spain). Given the
still unfavorable conditions in the European CMBS markets, Fitch believes the
amount issued either at the various European entities or at the combined level
will be materially less than the $900 million currently outstanding, creating
the need to issue debt at the HoldCo level. The failure to address these
maturities over the next three to six months is likely to lead to downward
pressure on the company's ratings.
Toys 'R' Us (Toys) has reported negative domestic comparable store sales (comps)
and continued weakness in its international segment (40% of revenue and profit
before corporate allocation) in 2011. As a result of weak top-line performance,
2011 EBITDA of $1.03 billion was modestly lower by approximately 5% than was
reported in 2010, although still in line with Fitch's expectation.
Leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDAR) came in at 6.2 times (x) as of Jan. 28, 2012
and could potentially creep up to the mid-6.0x range in 2012 and 2013. Coverage
(operating EBITDAR/gross interest expense plus rents) is expected to be in the
range of 1.4x-1.5x. This assumes a 2%-3% decline in comps at both the domestic
and international segments, and flat to modest improvement in gross margin.
Fitch expects continued deleveraging of selling, general, and administrative
expenses.
FCF at negative $60 million at the end of 2011 was disappointing against Fitch's
expectation of positive $300 million, and was the result of the continued
challenge of managing working capital efficiently. Fitch expects Toys to
generate annual FCF in the $100 million range over the next two years, driven
partly by working capital contribution compared to a significant use of cash in
2011 and 2010, on both timing related issues as well as excess inventory at the
end of the holiday season.
Assuming the successful refinancing of upcoming maturities, Toys has adequate
liquidity with $700 million of cash and cash equivalents and $1.3 billion of
availability under its various revolvers as of Jan. 28, 2012.
The ratings continue to reflect Toys' relatively stable share of the domestic
and global toy industry. While Toys is the only remaining national
brick-and-mortar specialty toy retailer in the U.S., it has muddled along
against the increasing competition from discounters and online retailers for the
more commodity-type toy products. The cyclical downturn and hence weaker sales
in the entertainment category (mainly video game systems and electronics,
accounting for 12%-13% of total sales), has particularly contributed to the
weakness. In addition, there has been some pressure on the overall juvenile
category given the lowest birth rate in the U.S. in 11 years. Fitch recognizes,
however, that Toy's juvenile integration strategy, increased penetration of
private brands and e-commerce growth have helped partially mitigate these
challenges. As a result, the company could continue to hold on to its share over
the next three to five years, but overall, Fitch does not expect meaningful top
line or EBITDA growth.
The issue rating on the new $300 million term loan is derived from the Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and the relevant Recovery Rating. The ratings on the
specific securities reflect Fitch's recovery analysis using a going concern
approach. At the OpCo levels - Toys-Delaware, Toys-Canada, and other
international operating companies - latest 12-month (LTM) EBITDA is stressed at
25%. Fitch has assigned a 5.5x multiple to the stressed EBITDA, which is
consistent with the low end of the 10-year valuation for the public space and
Fitch's average distressed multiple across the retail portfolio. The stressed
enterprise value (EV) is adjusted for 10% administrative claims.
In allocating $2 billion of calculated stressed EV at Toys-Delaware across the
various tranches of debt, Fitch ascribes a higher priority to the senior secured
credit facility (due to its first lien tangible security package) over the term
loans and 7.375% senior secured notes. The $1.4 billion in Term B-1, Term B-2
loans, the new Term B-3 loans and the senior secured notes due 2016 are secured
by a first lien on intellectual property rights and a second lien on accounts
receivable and inventory of Toys-Delaware and its domestic subsidiaries. The
$1.85 billion credit facility is fully recovered while the recovery prospect is
in the range of 11%-30% for the term loans and the secured notes, which are
therefore rated 'B-/RR5'.
Fitch currently rates Toys as follows:
Toys 'R' Us, Inc. (HoldCo)
-- IDR 'B';
-- Senior Unsecured Notes 'B/RR4'.
Toys 'R' Us - Delaware, Inc. is a subsidiary of HoldCo
-- IDR 'B';
-- Secured Revolver 'BB/RR1';
-- Secured Term Loans 'B-/RR5';
-- Senior Secured Notes 'B-/RR5';
-- Senior Unsecured Notes 'CCC/RR6'.
Toys 'R' Us Property Co. II, LLC is a subsidiary of Toys 'R' Us - Delaware, Inc.
-- IDR 'B';
-- Senior Secured Notes 'BB/RR1'.
Toys 'R' Us Property Co. I, LLC is a subsidiary of HoldCo
-- IDR 'B';
-- Senior Unsecured Notes 'BB/RR1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
