(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 22 - Based on the documentation provided, Fitch Ratings expects to
rate Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's (Bladex) upcoming USD senior
unsecured notes (the notes) 'BBB(exp)'. The final rating is contingent upon the
receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.
The notes - for an amount to be determined - will be Bladex's senior unsecured
obligations and will rank pari passu with all of Bladex's existing and future
unsecured obligations but will be effectively subordinated to any future secured
indebtedness.
Principal under the notes will mature in either three or five years and they
will carry a fixed interest rate to be set at the time of the issuance; interest
payments will be made semi-annually.
The expected rating of the notes is at the same level of the bank's long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB', which is driven by Bladex's
Viability Rating of 'bbb'. Bladex will use the proceeds from the planned issue
for general corporate purposes.
Bladex is a specialized bank established by the central banks of Latin American
and Caribbean countries to support trade finance in the region.
Fitch rates Bladex as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Viability Rating 'bbb';
--Support Rating '5';
--Support Rating Floor 'NF'.
