Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'F1+' rating to the following state of Texas (the state) tax and revenue anticipation notes (TRANs): --$9.8 billion TRANS, series 2012. The TRANs, which are dated Aug. 30, 2012 and due Aug. 30, 2013, are for bid on Aug. 21, 2012 and are not callable. SECURITY The TRANs are limited obligations of the state secured by a pledge of and lien on amounts held in the proceeds account, the payment account and sinking account of the note fund. KEY RATING DRIVERS --Projected borrowable resources provide ample coverage on each set-aside payment date. --Legal protections are sound. --State financial operations are generally conservative, and cash balances are growing even as cash flow borrowing needs have remained high. --Assumptions for economic and revenue performance in fiscal year 2013 appear conservative. --State finances are dependent on consumption-based (primarily sales) taxes, and education, property tax relief and capital needs represent long-term pressures on the state's resources. --Fitch rates the state's long-term general obligation (GO) bonds 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. CREDIT PROFILE The 'F1+' rating on Texas' series 2012 TRANs reflects adequate coverage for each set-aside payment from projected general revenue and borrowable resources and a history of conservative economic and revenue assumptions. Since the last recession, the state has benefited from a solid economic recovery relative to other U.S. states, accompanied by resurgent sales tax and resource-related revenues. Cash balances have likewise expanded, both in the general revenue fund (GRF) and in borrowable funds. The TRANs do not carry a GO pledge but are payable from deposits in the payment and sinking accounts of the note fund. TRANs are issued annually for cash management, with the series 2012 notes selling under a $9.8 billion fiscal 2013 authorization. The state has issued TRANs annually for more than two decades to address an annual cash flow mismatch tied to the timing of school aid disbursements early in the fiscal year. Although the $9.8 billion in series 2012 TRANs is lower than the $10.3 billion borrowed for cash flow in the current fiscal year, the planned borrowing remains high relative to historical experience prior to the current biennium. TRANs repayment is derived primarily from transfers of the GRF to the sinking and payment accounts, with six scheduled payment dates. The final set-aside of $2.45 billion takes place on Aug. 23, 2013, and the fiscal year ends on Aug. 31, 2013. The state comptroller has access to substantial borrowable resources for GRF cash flow needs including transfers for note repayment. Borrowables are forecast to average $12.6 billion per month through fiscal 2013. Coverage from GRF ending cash and borrowable resources together on each set-aside date is good, ranging from 32.7 times (x) on March 29, 2013 to 3.6x on Aug. 23, 2013, the final set-aside payment date. Borrowable resources include the Economic Stabilization Fund (ESF), currently funded at $6.1 billion and forecast to rise to $8.1 billion by the end of fiscal 2013. After a $3.2 billion draw from the ESF in fiscal 2011 to help close the forecast fiscal 2011 operating budget gap, there are no planned draws on the ESF balance through the fiscal 2012-2013 biennium, and any draw would require a three-fifths vote of the general assembly. Oil and natural gas production taxes, the source of deposits to the ESF, continue to overperform earlier estimates. The ESF balance is not legally available on Aug. 31, 2013, the final day of the biennium. The state has customarily forecast cash flows conservatively. Excluding borrowable resources, the fiscal year 2013 GRF cash balance is forecast to begin at negative $1.8 billion and end at negative $1.6 billion, after final TRAN set-aside payment. The series 2012 TRANs represent 13.2% of forecast fiscal 2013 cash receipts. The fiscal 2013 forecast reflects continued economic rebound, with the state benefiting from broad economic gains and the strength of the energy sector. However, the pace of gains is expected to moderate from recent levels, reflecting the impact of the slow, uncertain national and international outlook on the state's economy. Forecast expenditures are largely based on the fiscal 2012-2013 biennium adopted budget, which included sizable baseline cuts and a deferral of foundation school aid to maintain budgetary balance, although public assistance expenditures are forecast to reflect supplemental needs and the availability of higher revenues. Fiscal 2012 actual performance through June has been well ahead of forecast expectations. Revenues are 10.1% higher than forecast, driven largely by sales, oil production and natural gas production taxes. For fiscal 2012, the state issued $9.8 billion in TRANs and $500 million in CP notes for cash flow, both of which mature on Aug. 30, 2012. All scheduled set aside payments have been made to date. The state now estimates a year-end GRF cash balance of negative $1.8 billion, compared to a forecast balance of negative $6.7 billion upon issuance. Borrowables as of year-end are currently estimated at $11 billion, including the ESF. Texas' long-term 'AAA' GO rating reflects its low debt burden, conservative financial operations and a growth-oriented economy that continues to outpace national averages. Financial pressures arise from the demand that rapid growth places on the state's consumption-based tax system, including longer term transportation needs and the state's commitment to education. The budget for the fiscal 2012-2013 biennium relied on significant cuts to baseline projected spending to maintain balance, while leaving untouched the ESF balance. Actual revenue collections have consistently overperformed previous assumptions. For further information on the State of Texas, please see Fitch's rating action commentary 'Fitch Rates Texas Water Dev Board State GO Bonds 'AAA'; Outlook Stable,' dated July 24, 2012, on Fitch's web site, www.fitchratings.com.