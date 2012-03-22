(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its 'R' long-
and short-term issuer credit ratings and its 'C' short-term certificate of
deposit rating on Colonial Bank by withdrawing them. Colonial Bank was acquired
by BB&T Corp. in 2009 as part of a purchase and assumption transaction
initiated by the FDIC, Colonial Bank's receiver.
We also corrected our rating on Colonial Bank's $280 million of 6.375%
subordinated debt, due Dec. 1, 2015, by lowering it to 'D' from 'CC' and
removing it from CreditWatch negative. Subsequently, we withdrew the rating on
this issue. This rating was omitted when the ratings on the parent, Colonial
BancGroup, were lowered and withdrawn on Sept. 11, 2009.
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Withdrawn
To From
Colonial Bank
Issuer Credit Rating NR/NR R/--/R
Short-Term CD Rating NR C
Rating Lowered
Colonial Bank
Subordinated D CC/Watch Neg
Rating Subsequently Withdrawn
Colonial Bank
Subordinated NR D
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
(New York Ratings Team)