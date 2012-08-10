Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed LOOP LLC's ratings as listed below. Approximately $244 million of first-stage debt and $203 million unsecured debt is affected by this rating action. The Rating Outlook is Stable. LOOP's 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) reflects its standalone credit profile absent the direct enhancement provided to first-stage debt through the throughput and deficiency (T&D) agreements from the owners. LOOP is strategically positioned as the only deep-water port in the U.S. capable of offloading ultra-large crude carriers and very large crude carriers that are too large to access inland port facilities. LOOP's owners are U.S. subsidiaries of Royal Dutch Shell plc (46.1%; IDR rated 'AA', Stable Outlook by Fitch), affiliates of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (50.7%), and Murphy Oil Corp. (3.2%). In addition, the ratings consider LOOP's strong cash from operations and relatively stable throughput levels. LOOP's pipelines connect to over 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and in 2011, LOOP imported 10% of all crude imports into the U.S. and over 7% of domestic crude capacity travelled on its system. Rating concerns include expectations for higher leverage which is forecasted to occur as a result of lower throughput volumes over the next couple of years. This is expected as a result of Shell's pending reversal of a Houma, LA to Houston, TX pipeline, (Ho-Ho Reversal), which will temporarily limit the volumes LOOP ships. Ultimately, Shell's reversal project and the pending Westward Ho projects should benefit LOOP's throughput volumes as crude shipped on its system will have more market access. Other concerns include potential for growing Canadian and onshore shale crude oil production to displace foreign imports, ongoing competitive pressures from short-haul tankers capable of bypassing LOOP, competition from lightering (transferring oil from large ships to smaller ships that can access shallower ports), and the potential for disruptions resulting from future Gulf of Mexico storm activity. First-Stage Debt The 'A' rating for the first-stage debt reflects the benefits stemming from the right these bondholders have to receive payments under T&D agreements with LOOP's owners. The T&D obligors are required to ship or cause to be shipped enough oil to enable LOOP to meet its operating expenses and debt service on all first-stage debt according to their pro-rata share of ownership. Alternatively, the owners severally agree to make cash payments to LOOP for any deficiency in meeting these obligations in exchange for a credit for future throughput. In addition, a portion of the first-stage debt is backed by irrevocable letters of credit which provides additional credit enhancement to specific tranches. Unsecured Debt While LOOP's 'A-' unsecured debt ranks pari passu with first-stage debt, it does not share in the additional credit support provided by the T&D agreements and LC backing. Fitch expects that throughput volumes from non-owner shippers will continue to provide sufficient cash flow to support LOOP's non-T&D backed debt. In 2011, third party volumes accounted for 32% of import throughputs. Import throughputs accounted for 70% of LOOP's overall throughput. Leverage At the end of 2Q'12, leverage was 4.6x, up significantly from 3.9x at the end of 2011. The increase in leverage was attributed to a decline in EBITDA to $104 million for the 12 months ending with 2Q'12 against $127 million generated in 2011. Results in 2011 included an oil gain of $10 million during 2Q'11 and 1H'12 expenses have risen against the year earlier period. Fitch expects EBITDA to be negatively impacted by Shell's Ho-Ho Reversal project in 2013 and 2014 due to lower throughput. However, once the reversal is complete throughput volumes should improve and EBITDA should grow significantly in 2015. Until then, Fitch forecasts leverage to remain close to current levels. Liquidity As of the end of 2Q'12, LOOP had $45 million of cash on the balance sheet. In addition it has a $50 million line of credit which extends until December 2013. There are no debt maturities until $100 million of T&D bonds come due in 2014. Fitch notes that the company has made significant discretionary distributions to owners and has the ability to limit these to improve liquidity if needed. Storage Expansion LOOP has completed an above-ground storage capacity expansion project at its Clovelly, LA tank farm (CTF). Three new 600,000-barrel above-ground storage tanks were placed into service. The CTF consists of 15 above-ground 600,000-barrel storage tanks. Storage revenues are projected to increase modestly as the additional storage supply improves the potential for arbitrage opportunities for LOOP's shippers. Fitch affirms LOOP's ratings as follows: --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; --First-stage deepwater port revenue bonds and refunding revenue bonds (first-stage debt) at 'A'; --Deepwater port refunding revenue bonds (unsecured debt) at 'A-'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Commercial paper at 'F1'. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: --Significant leverage reduction. Should leverage fall below 3.0x for a sustained period of time, Fitch may take positive rating action. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --Deterioration in the underlying credit quality of LOOP's T&D obligors; --A shift in crude transportation dynamics which permanently reduces throughput volumes; --Increased leverage beyond 5.0x for a sustained period of time. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Pipelines, Midstream, and MLP Stats Quarterly - First-Quarter 2012' (July 5, 2012); --'Top 10 Questions Asked by Pipeline, Midstream, and MLP Investors' (May 22, 2012); --'Updating Fitch's Oil & Gas Price Deck' (Feb. 6, 2012); --'Liquidity Review: Pipelines, Midstream, and MLPs' (Dec. 28, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Pipelines, Midstream, and MLP Stats Quarterly -- First-Quarter 2012 Top Ten Questions Asked by Pipeline, Midstream and MLP Investors Updating Fitch's Oil and Gas Price Deck Liquidity Review: Pipelines, Midstream, and MLPs