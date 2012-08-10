Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.'s (PGE) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and foreign and local currency senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. The agency has also assigned PGE a National Long-term rating of 'AA-(pol)' with a Stable Outlook. The ratings reflect PGE's vertically-integrated operations in the Polish electricity market, its dominance in power generation (40% of the country's generation) and its strong position in electricity distribution and supply (26% share). PGE has a moderate financial policy, solid liquidity and a net cash position of PLN3.3bn at end-March 2012. However, the ratings incorporate Fitch's projections of an increase in FFO adjusted net leverage to about 2x by 2015 due to a sizeable and partly debt-funded capex programme. This leverage level is commensurate with the current ratings. The commissioning of a modern 858MW lignite-fired unit in the Belchatow power plant in Q311 has enabled PGE to increase its market share in generation. The company's net generation volume grew by 10% in Q112 vs. Q111 (while the Polish generation market grew by 0.5% in this period). The new generation unit was also the main driver behind an almost 20% increase in EBITDA in Q112. The ratings are constrained by PGE's limited diversification of generation sources compared with most other European utilities rated by Fitch. Lignite-fired and coal-fired plants accounted for 68% and 26% of 2011 generation, respectively. In the current market conditions in Poland, the company's electricity generation mix based on lignite-fired power plants, allow strong EBITDA margins, but also expose PGE to increasing carbon dioxide costs, especially after 2012 with the implementation of the EU auctioning system for CO2 allowances. PGE is 61.89%-owned by the Polish state ('A-'/Stable), but Fitch rates it on a standalone basis, with no state support factored in. Fitch believes that PGE has increased its rating headroom ahead of the capex intensive period thanks to termination of the agreement to purchase an 84.19% stake in Energa S.A. ('BBB- '/Stable), Poland's third-largest electricity distributor, for PLN7.5bn and also the disposal of a 21.85% stake in Polish mobile operator Polkomtel S.A. for PLN3.3bn. The Energa acquisition was prohibited by the anti-monopoly authority in 2011 and then by a court in May 2012 following the company's appeal. PGE decided not to appeal the court decision and a result the 2010 agreement to purchase an 84.19% stake in Energa from the Polish state was terminated. The Polkomtel disposal in November 2011 was part of a wider plan to monetise non-core assets. PGE faces substantial nuclear investment over 2018-2025. The company plans to construct the first 3GW nuclear plant in Poland together with foreign or domestic partners. The first reactor is planned to be commissioned in 2023. Fitch will analyse the credit impact of the project once more details (including funding) become available. Currently, the project is beyond the five-year rating horizon. The affirmation also reflects PGE's strong liquidity. At end-March 2012, PGE had PLN4.8bn of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents against short-term debt of PLN764m. The company also had medium-term unused committed facilities of PLN2.3bn at this date. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION: Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive pressure on PGE's ratings include: - The successful implementation of long-term capex and planned efficiency improvements, resulting in a stronger business profile, in particular through a more diversified fuel generation mix and reduced cost base. Positive pressure will also depend on more clarity related to the cash flow impact of gradual auctioning of CO2 allowances from 2013. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative pressure on PGE's ratings include: - FFO adjusted net leverage approaching or exceeding 3.0x due, for example, to large debt-funded acquisitions or capex being substantially above the current plan. 