(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on
Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) and the 'A+' Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings on MCY's subsidiaries. Additionally, Fitch has affirmed
the 'A' IDR on MCY's subsidiary, Mercury Casualty Co., and 'A' rating on Mercury
Casualty's secured senior bank debt. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete
list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
The affirmation reflects MCY's very strong capitalization, low financial
leverage and very strong interest coverage, improved underwriting results, and
strong competitive position in California. Partially offsetting these positives
are the concentration risks arising from the company's product and geographic
focuses as well as the execution risk associated with its efforts to diversify
geographically.
Fitch believes that MCY's capitalization is very strong. At Dec. 31, 2011, MCY's
shareholders' equity was $1.86 billion compared to $1.79 billion at year-end
2010. Policyholders' surplus grew by roughly $200 million to $1.5 billion during
the same period. MCY's shareholders' equity surpassed pre-recession levels due
in part to net realized gains reported over the past two years as well as from
positive earnings. Fitch also believes that MCY uses a reasonable amount of
operating leverage for a personal lines writer, averaging under 2.0 times (x)
net written premium to surplus.
Fitch believes that MCY employs a modest amount of financial leverage, has ample
financial flexibility, and limited near-term liquidity needs. The company's
debt-to-total capital ratio was 7% at Dec. 31, 2011. The company paid off its
$125 million senior debt in 2011 with cash from an extraordinary inter-company
dividend. Operating earnings-based interest coverage continues to be very strong
at over 30x, well in excess of that estimated to support MCY's ratings.
Historically, Fitch maintained a 'non-standard' two-notch gap between MCY's IFS
and senior debt ratings due to the company's consistently low debt-to-total
capital ratios and very strong interest coverage.
Fitch views MCY's recent underwriting profitability as sufficient to support the
company's current rating levels. At Dec. 31, 2011, MCY reported a profitable
98.5% combined ratio versus 100.7% for 2010. Results improved partially as a
result of reduced catastrophe losses, offset by modest unfavorable reserve
development. The company reported unfavorable development of roughly $18 million
in 2011 versus favorable $13 million in 2010 on prior accident years' loss
reserves, primarily related to re-estimates of California bodily injury losses
which experienced higher average severities and more claim count development
than originally estimated as of Dec. 31, 2010. Additionally, 2011 results were
impacted by roughly $10 million of California windstorm pre-tax losses while
results in 2010 were more adversely impacted by roughly $25 million of pre-tax
losses from California rainstorms and a $19 million pre-tax underwriting loss in
Florida from homeowners' sinkhole claims.
Fitch recognizes that MCY has business concentration risk in California where it
is the fifth largest writer of personal automobile insurance in the state
(direct written premium); however, Fitch also believes this provides the company
with a competitive advantage. Approximately 76% of MCY's premiums are generated
in California and approximately 82% of premiums are derived from personal auto
insurance. Fitch believes that MCY's strong relationship with its independent
agent network in California is a key factor supporting its strong competitive
position.
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include sustainable
improvement in underwriting profitability on an absolute basis and relative to
peers, with an average combined ratio under 95%, a significant increase in
risk-adjusted capital, and material profitable growth outside of California.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a sustained
deterioration in underwriting profitability with an average combined ratio over
103% and a significant increase in operating leverage to over 2.5x.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Mercury General Corp.
--IDR at 'A'.
Mercury Casualty Co.
--IDR at 'A';
--Secured senior bank debt ($120 million due January 2015) at 'A'.
Mercury Casualty Co.
Mercury Insurance Co.
Mercury Insurance Co. of Georgia
Mercury Insurance Co. of Illinois
Mercury Insurance Co. of Florida
Mercury Indemnity Co. of Georgia
Mercury Indemnity Co. of America
Mercury National Insurance Co.
California Automobile Insurance Co.
--IFS at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of,
the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the
ratings.
