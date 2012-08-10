Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tatarstan-based chemical producer OJSC Kazanorgsintez's (KOS) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'CCC', Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'C' and senior unsecured rating at 'C' (RR6). The rating action reflects KOS's weak capital structure and the potential refinancing risk beyond 2013. The facilities provided by Sberbank ('BBB'/Stable) will start amortising from June 2013 after a two-year grace period and although liquidity is adequate out to end-2013, the debt service requirements will put significant pressure on free cash flow generation and liquidity from 2014 onwards. The company's debt burden remains heavy and its credit metrics, deleveraging capacity and ability to refinance after 2013 are vulnerable to cyclical downturns. The ratings also reflect Fitch's view that until the security over KOS's fixed assets is released, funds from new lenders are be likely to carry a high cost as they will remain subordinated to Sberbank. Fitch derives some comfort from Sberbank's demonstrated willingness to refinance KOS's debt in 2011 and from the gradual improvement in the pricing and terms and conditions of the facilities since the debt restructuring exercise. The agency also notes that as anticipated, KOS has been able to apply positive free cash flow towards debt prepayments on the back of its robust operating performance, lower capex and interest rates. As of July 2012, gross debt had been reduced by RUB3.0 and the rating base case assumes continued debt reductions at a similar pace with a resulting marginal improvement in leverage in 2012. Fitch stresses again that near-term liquidity is not a concern as KOS has accumulated sufficient reserves to cover its debt service requirements over the next 15 months. At end-Q212, the group counted on cash positions of RUB1.3bn and short-term deposits of RUB1.25bn against maturing debt of RUB1.9bn in 2012-2013. Gross debt of RUB27.3bn consisted of RUB23.4bn outstanding under Sberbank's senior secured loans amortising from mid-2013, the USD101m unsecured Eurobonds due in 2015 and unsecured bank facilities of RUB17.5bn out to 2013. Fitch's base rating case projects low teens revenue growth in 2012 (9.4% in 2011), followed by a marginal decline in sales in 2013 reflecting supply-driven pressure on polymer prices. Although the technical issues that had affected the start up of the Ethylene-500 plant in 2011 have been resolved, the capacity is not expected to be fully utilised due to feedstock supply constraints. Ethane volumes from KOS's suppliers OAO Tatneft ('BB+', Stable) and OAO Gazprom ('BBB', Stable) have been insufficient to run the operations at full capacity and are not expected to increase in the near term. The risk of supply disruptions is partly mitigated by KOS's ability to source ethylene as a feedstock, although this would translate into deteriorating margins. The agency continues to assume that the benefits from the improved vertical integration (1.5 times increase in ethylene processing capacity) and ongoing energy efficiency projects will be insufficient to offset the inflationary cost environment in Russia. The EBITDAR margin is forecast to remain in the high teens (19.6% in 2011) with a gradual erosion over the rating horizon. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Material improvement in capital structure stemming from the repayment/refinancing of the Sberbank's facilities with resulting financial flexibility/headroom beyond 2013. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - A sustained cash drain resulting from a sharp deterioration in market conditions or from supply disruption issues. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology