March 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ProAssurance Corporation's
(PRA) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. Fitch has also affirmed the 'A'
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of PRA's primary insurance operating
companies (listed below). The Rating Outlook for all ratings is Stable.
Fitch's rating actions consider the solid capital position of PRA's operating
subsidiaries, as well as their consistent profitability, financial and operating
flexibility, and experienced management team. Partially offsetting these
positives is the potential volatility the company is exposed to as a monoline
company that operates in one of the industry's most unpredictable lines of
business.
PRA reported a calendar year GAAP combined ratio of 52.5% for full year 2011 a
15.5 percentage point improvement over the comparable period in 2010. Calendar
year combined ratios for the past five years have been helped by large favorable
loss reserve development. While favorable reserve development typically
indicates reserve strength it can mask deterioration in current calendar year
underwriting results. On an accident year basis the company reported a 110.9%
combined ratio a small deterioration relative to the 109.5% reported in 2010.
Fitch views PRA's loss reserve position as adequate and notes that the company
has a history of favorable prior accident year reserve development. The $326
million of favorable reserve development reported for full year 2011 primarily
related to accident years 2004 through 2008.
As of Dec. 31, 2011 the company had a very low debt-to-tangible capital ratio of
less than 3% and earnings based interest coverage of greater than 118 times (x)
for full year 2011. Fitch's longer-term rating expectations incorporate a view
that PRA will increase financial leverage.
Within Fitch's rating rationale are multiple rating triggers. If PRA were to
materially deviate from any of these items, especially for an extended period,
the ratings could be affected.
Fitch believes that a ratings upgrade in the near term is less likely given the
company's narrow product focus in a highly volatile line of business.
The following is a list of triggers that could lead to a downgrade:
--An increase in the company's operating leverage, as defined by net written
premiums to policyholder surplus, of 1.0x or higher.
--An increase in tangible financial leverage above 25% or decline in operating
earnings-based coverage below 7x.
--Material adverse reserve development.
--Failure to maintain pricing discipline in a softening rate environment.
Fitch affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
ProAssurance Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the 'A' IFS rating of the following companies with a Stable
Outlook:
--ProAssurance Indemnity Company, Inc.
--ProAssurance Casualty Company
--ProAssurance National Capital Insurance Company
--ProAssurance Specialty Insurance Company
--Podiatry Insurance Company of America;
--PACO Assurance Company, Inc.
Fitch has withdrawn the rating on the following entity as it no longer exists:
--ProAssurance Wisconsin Insurance Company
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sep. 22, 2011)
