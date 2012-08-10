Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Williams Partners L.P.'s (WPZ) $750 million 3.35% senior notes due 2022 (senior notes). Senior note proceeds will be used to repay short-term debt and for general partnership purposes. The Rating Outlook is Positive. Key Rating Factors: WPZ's rating reflects the scale and scope of its operations, the predictability of cash flow generated by its pipelines and fee-based midstream operations, and its conservative financial practices. Also considered is its relationship with The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB; rated 'BBB-', Outlook Stable) owner of WPZ's general partner and 65% of its limited partner interests. WPZ subsidiaries include its wholly owned FERC regulated interstate pipelines, Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company LLC (TGPL; rated 'BBB', Outlook Positive) and Northwest Pipeline GP (NWP; rated 'BBB', Outlook Positive) and a 50% interest in Gulfstream Pipeline. WPZ's Positive Rating Outlook considers expected lower consolidated business risk resulting from the growing fee-based component of its midstream operations as it expands in the Marcellus and other production basins. A large majority of EBITDA associated with its recent $2.5 billion purchase of Caiman Eastern Midstream is expected to be fee-based. Forward Expectations: WPZ's financial profile and prospective credit measures are expected to remain consistent with investment grade while it expands operations. Fitch projects WPZ's adjusted 2012 debt to EBITDA to be approximately 4.0x. Financial performance for 2012 and beyond will likely be affected by changes in energy commodity prices. A decline in NGL margins occurred during the second quarter of 2012 which resulted in a decline in segment profit from the first quarter. WMB recently announced that it plans to drop down its Geismar Louisiana olefins production facility to WPZ. The Geismar facility uses ethane as a feedstock. The acquisition would effectively transform WPZ's commodity price exposure from ethane to ethylene. WPZ management believes ethylene demand is expected to remain strong and that ethylene prices will be less volatile than ethane prices. Hence, they expect cash flow volatility to be lessened. Fitch expects North American ethane-based ethylene margins to continue to be very competitive on a global basis. Favorable Liquidity: WPZ has access to a $2 billion revolving credit facility that matures in June 2016. TGPL and NWP are each co-borrowers under WPZ's revolver for up to $400 million. The revolver financial covenants include a maximum consolidated leverage ratio of 5.0x or 5.5x during a period following an acquisition or acquisitions. TGPL and NWP have debt-to-cap maximums of 65%. The revolver also includes a change of control clause, limitations on liens, and restrictions on asset sales and mergers. Following application of the senior note proceeds, WPZ is expected to have no outstanding borrowings or letters of credit issued under the facility. At June 30, 2012, the company had $34 million in cash. WPZ has no debt maturities due at the partnership level through 2014, while TGPL refinanced $325 million of maturing debt in July 2012. WPZ and its debt issuing pipeline subsidiaries have consistently demonstrated favorable access to capital markets to fund growth capital spending and acquisitions. On Aug. 8, 2012, WPZ issued common units with net proceeds of approximately $432 million. Rating Triggers: Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: --Increased scale and diversity of assets, a greater percentage of revenues generated from pipelines and other fixed-fee assets, and maintenance of strong credit measures under a less favorable commodity price environment. Negative: Future developments that may nonetheless potentially lead to a negative rating action include: --Increasing commodity risk and materially weaker financial performance. Additional information is available at'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Marcellus Shale Report: Midstream and Pipeline Sector Challenges and Opportunities', (June 10, 2012); --'Top Ten Questions Asked by Pipeline, Midstream, and MLP Investors', (May 21, 2012); --'Liquidity Review: Pipelines, Midstream, and MLPs', (Dec.28, 2011).