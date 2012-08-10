Aug 10 - In the wake of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's hint that the ECB might purchase government bonds to support price stability, investors remain skeptical about Spain's economic recovery prospects, according to a report just published on RatingsDirect. The report, titled "Spanish Sovereign Debt Pricing Exposes Investors' Doubts About The Economy," says that secondary-market prices on the country's bonds remain depressed, yield spreads over benchmark borrowing costs are growing, and the cost to insure Spanish debt with credit default swaps (CDS) continues its steady three-year rise. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV segment of "Capital Markets Update," dated Aug. 7, 2012.) Our projections of net general government debt reflect our assumption that official loans to distressed financial institutions will eventually be mutualized within the eurozone. That means we do not expect net general government debt to exceed 80% of GDP beyond 2015. However, we still see multiple risks to Spain's economic recovery. And our negative outlook on the Spanish sovereign reflects uncertainties about the effectiveness of eurozone policies in stabilizing funding markets. The markets for Spanish sovereign debt appear to agree with our assessment about the vulnerabilities in eurozone plans to provide official assistance, as well as to create a banking union with a single regulator. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.