(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tinkoff Credit Systems' (TCS) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' and revised the Outlook to Positive from Stable. At the same time, TCS's National Long-Term Rating has been upgraded to 'BBB+(rus)' from 'BBB(rus)' with a Positive Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects Fitch's opinion about the consistent development of TCS's business, its greater track record of attracting wholesale funding and managing liquidity, strong profitability and slightly improved capitalisation. TCS's credit card receivables almost doubled from a low base in 2011. However, the franchise is still relatively small and concentrated by sales channels mainly represented by internet and direct mailing, while the retail book is characterised by a rather high attrition rate. Fitch believes that the next big challenge for TCS will be to materially expand the franchise, which may require finding alternative distribution channels, while maintaining reasonable customer acquisition costs. If successful and other risks remain manageable, the bank's ratings could be upgraded to 'B+'. However, if the business stagnates and/or liquidity or asset quality risks intensify, the Outlook may be revised back to Stable. TCS's currently high profitability (return on average assets of 10.1% in 2011) may come under pressure, because customer acquisition costs may grow, and TCS may lower interest rates to retain better-quality clients. Offsetting this to an extent is the company's capacity to realise some economies of scale. Anyway TCS's ultimate performance will depend on its ability to solicit underbanked customers in a way that allows it to avoid direct competition with mainstream banks. There is a remote risk that any strengthening of the legal framework nationally aimed at giving retail borrowers greater protection, could have an impact on TCS's yields and business. TCS's credit risk is high due to its focus on the low mass market segment, albeit well managed on a risk-return basis. The credit quality worsened somewhat in 2011, with annual loss rate of about 10%, although this is well covered by the wide margin (42% in 2011) and low fixed costs. Retail deposits accounted for 44% funding at end-2011 and are primarily collected online. These are expensive, price-sensitive and could become flighty in a stressed environment, although the bank has significant room to increase the rates if necessary to retain clients. As a mitigant, 70% of deposits are covered by the Deposit Insurance Agency. Refinancing risk is moderate with only RUB1.5bn bonds (6% of end-2011 liabilities) coming due in August 2012. Repayments are concentrated towards September-December 2013 with RUB4.8bn (18% of liabilities) needing to be refinanced. To limit potential refinancing risk TCS has to issue debt regularly and hence is sensitive to investor sentiment, especially for Russian consumer lenders. As market liquidity tensed since September 2011, TCS accumulated a significant liquidity cushion equal to 18% of total assets at end-2011. However, as liquidity concerns eased somewhat, this may gradually be used to fund new loan issuance. Positively, the cash generation capacity of receivables, at least in a short timeframe, is relatively strong. Consequently, the bank received about RUB3bn repayments a month (11% of outstanding receivables) in January-February 2012. However, the ability to deleverage at this pace for a prolonged period of time is less certain. The Basel I capital ratio improved to 15.6% at end-2011 on the back of strong internal capital generation which outpaced the rapid growth. Capitalisation remains rather modest given the high credit risk and potential changes in performance and leverage. TCS is the first and currently only credit card monoline company in Russia, established in 2006 by Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov. A 29% stake was subsequently sold to Goldman Sachs and Scandinavian private equity fund Vostok-Nafta. Following rapid growth in 2011, the bank had a market share of approximately 6% of credit card receivables at year end. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior Unsecured Debt: affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' National Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'BBB+(rus)' from 'BBB(rus)'; Outlook Positive