(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it is raising its oil pricing assumptions for 2012, 2013, and 2014. Its natural gas price assumptions are unchanged. "The revised oil price assumptions reflect our updated expectations and views of industry fundamentals," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Aniki Saha-Yannopolous in the report, entitled "Standard & Poor's Raises Its Oil Price Assumptions; Natural Gas Price Assumptions Unchanged." The assumptions take into account our belief that oil prices in 2012 will remain at or near current levels, in particular due to decreased non-OPEC oil supply, ongoing political unrest in the Middle East, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development oil stocks below the five-year average, and limited spare capacity. The increased West Texas Intermediate (WTI)-Brent differential for 2012 reflects our expectation that outbound crude transportation options at Cushing will be limited. Our assumptions include WTI prices of $85 a barrel in 2012, $80 in 2013, and $75 in 2014, compared with previous assumptions of $80, $70, and $70, respectively. Our Brent price assumptions are $100 per barrel in 2012, $90 in 2013, and $80 in 2014, compared with $90, $80, $75, respectively. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)