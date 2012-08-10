Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated U.S. RMBS criteria report that outlines the framework used to monitor and analyze outstanding U.S. RMBS for potential rating changes. The sole change from the previously published criteria is the introduction of a new loss-model for the Alt-A and SubPrime sectors. The new loss model is described in detail in the criteria report 'U.S. RMBS Loan Loss Model', published Aug. 10, 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com. The criteria report provides details and analysis of Fitch's surveillance process for U.S. RMBS transactions. This includes discussion of Fitch's key rating drivers for U.S. RMBS: asset analysis, cash flow analysis, and counterparty analysis. The criteria report 'U.S. RMBS Surveillance Criteria' is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link: Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria & Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June. 6, 2012); --'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions' (March 20, 2012); --'U.S. Residential Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria' (Aug. 10, 2012); --'U.S. RMBS Loan Loss Model Criteria' (Aug. 10, 2012); --'U.S. RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria' (April 19, 2012); --'Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities' (Nov. 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. RMBS Surveillance Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions U.S. Residential Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria U.S. Prime RMBS Loan Loss Model Criteria U.S. RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities