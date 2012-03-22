(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of Nova Scotia's (BNS;'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') Series 7 USD1.25bn 3-year soft bullet, Series 8 USD1.5bn 5-year soft bullet and Series 9 USD250mn 5-year hard bullet mortgage covered bonds a 'AAA' rating. The bonds are guaranteed by Scotia Covered Bond Trust, a special purpose vehicle established for the program. Fitch has also affirmed the 'AAA' rating on the other outstanding series for a total balance of CAD-equivalent 15.5bn. The rating is based on BNS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 22.2%. This combination enables the covered bonds to reach 'AAA' on a probability-of-default (PD) basis because the overcollateralisation (OC) is sufficient to sustain this level of stress. The program's contractual asset percentage (AP) is equal to Fitch's supporting AP of 95%. All else equal, the covered bonds could be rated 'AAA' so long as the issuer's long-term IDR does not fall below 'BBB+'. As of February 29, the cover pool consisted of 87,140 first-lien, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)-insured residential mortgage loans totaling CAD13.1bn with a WA remaining term of 32 months The WA remaining term of the covered bonds is approximately 42 months. Fitch expects additional loans, with attributes comparable to those already in the pool, to be added in conjunction with the new issuances in order to maintain the program's AP of 95%. Given the program's dynamic nature, the composition and credit quality of the cover pool may change over time. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure (WAFF) for the cover assets of 12.4% and a WA recovery rate (WARR) of 96.5%, which reflects the benefit of the CMHC insurance on the loans. Fitch's analysis of the cover pool relies on state- and MSA-level risk multipliers which reflect 1Q2010 University Financial Associates, LLC's (UFA) data rather than the three-quarter average stipulated in the 'ResiLogic: U.S. Residential Mortgage Loss Model Criteria' to further mitigate fluctuations in credit enhancement as a result of quarterly updates. In addition, credit for mortgage insurance is based on an internal credit opinion of CMHC rather than an insurer financial strength rating (IFSR) as noted in Fitch's, 'Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS'. If CMHC lost the full backing of the government of Canada, or if the government of Canada was downgraded, Fitch would revise the credit given to the CMHC insurance, which could lead to weaker liquidity and lower recovery expectations on the assets and subsequently a higher D-Factor and lower AP to support the rating. Interest received from the cover assets is swapped into CAD floating-rate plus a margin. As there is no requirement to maintain a higher margin, Fitch limits its credit given to the minimum payment applicable under the swap, which must be sized to be sufficient to cover the payments on the covered bonds plus a margin. In addition, the guarantor has entered into a swap to transform the CAD floating-rate cash flows into the USD- and AUD-denominated interest payable on the bonds. For both the interest rate and covered bond swaps, BNS serves as swap counterparty. The resulting level of AP supporting the expected rating currently stands at a maximum of 95%. Major drivers of the high supporting AP are the short tenors of the cover assets, which are two-to-five years compared with the 20 to 30 years seen in most jurisdictions, and the higher liquidity of CMHC-insured assets. The supporting AP will be affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Contact: Primary Analyst Vanessa Purwin Senior Director +1-212-908-0269 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Rachel Brach Director +1-212-908-0224 Committee Chairperson Helene Heberlein Managing Director +33-1-44-29-9140 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria' (March 14, 2011); --'ResiLogic: U.S. Residential Mortgage Loss Model Criteria' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Global Criteria for Lenders Mortgage Insurance in RMBS', (Aug. 10, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria ResiLogic: U.S. Residential Mortgage Loss Model Technical Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS (New York Ratings Team)