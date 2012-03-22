(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of Nova Scotia's
(BNS;'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') Series 7 USD1.25bn 3-year soft bullet, Series 8
USD1.5bn 5-year soft bullet and Series 9 USD250mn 5-year hard bullet mortgage
covered bonds a 'AAA' rating. The bonds are guaranteed by Scotia Covered Bond
Trust, a special purpose vehicle established for the program. Fitch has also
affirmed the 'AAA' rating on the other outstanding series for a total balance of
CAD-equivalent 15.5bn.
The rating is based on BNS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-' and
a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 22.2%. This combination enables the covered
bonds to reach 'AAA' on a probability-of-default (PD) basis because the
overcollateralisation (OC) is sufficient to sustain this level of stress. The
program's contractual asset percentage (AP) is equal to Fitch's supporting AP of
95%. All else equal, the covered bonds could be rated 'AAA' so long as the
issuer's long-term IDR does not fall below 'BBB+'.
As of February 29, the cover pool consisted of 87,140 first-lien, Canada
Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)-insured residential mortgage loans
totaling CAD13.1bn with a WA remaining term of 32 months The WA remaining term
of the covered bonds is approximately 42 months. Fitch expects additional loans,
with attributes comparable to those already in the pool, to be added in
conjunction with the new issuances in order to maintain the program's AP of 95%.
Given the program's dynamic nature, the composition and credit quality of the
cover pool may change over time. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a
cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure (WAFF) for the cover assets of 12.4% and
a WA recovery rate (WARR) of 96.5%, which reflects the benefit of the CMHC
insurance on the loans. Fitch's analysis of the cover pool relies on state- and
MSA-level risk multipliers which reflect 1Q2010 University Financial Associates,
LLC's (UFA) data rather than the three-quarter average stipulated in the
'ResiLogic: U.S. Residential Mortgage Loss Model Criteria' to further mitigate
fluctuations in credit enhancement as a result of quarterly updates. In
addition, credit for mortgage insurance is based on an internal credit opinion
of CMHC rather than an insurer financial strength rating (IFSR) as noted in
Fitch's, 'Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS'.
If CMHC lost the full backing of the government of Canada, or if the government
of Canada was downgraded, Fitch would revise the credit given to the CMHC
insurance, which could lead to weaker liquidity and lower recovery expectations
on the assets and subsequently a higher D-Factor and lower AP to support the
rating.
Interest received from the cover assets is swapped into CAD floating-rate plus a
margin. As there is no requirement to maintain a higher margin, Fitch limits its
credit given to the minimum payment applicable under the swap, which must be
sized to be sufficient to cover the payments on the covered bonds plus a margin.
In addition, the guarantor has entered into a swap to transform the CAD
floating-rate cash flows into the USD- and AUD-denominated interest payable on
the bonds. For both the interest rate and covered bond swaps, BNS serves as swap
counterparty.
The resulting level of AP supporting the expected rating currently stands at a
maximum of 95%. Major drivers of the high supporting AP are the short tenors of
the cover assets, which are two-to-five years compared with the 20 to 30 years
seen in most jurisdictions, and the higher liquidity of CMHC-insured assets. The
supporting AP will be affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover
assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even
in the absence of new issuances.
