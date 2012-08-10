Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA+' rating on the State of Missouri's School District Direct Deposit Program. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY Program bonds are enhanced by the state's obligation to directly deposit state aid payments with the trustee. KEY RATINGS DRIVERS --STRONG PROGRAM MECHANICS: The structure of the program provides for full and timely payment of debt service from state aid payments to participating school districts through direct deposit of monthly state aid payments to a trustee. --SOLID REQUIRED COVERAGE BY STATE AID: Pursuant to program guidelines, participating school districts are required to demonstrate 1.5 times (x) coverage of maximum annual debt service by state aid monies allocated to debt service, both in the year of issuance and in the two prior fiscal years. --STATE OF MISSOURI'S STRONG CREDIT QUALITY: The program rating reflects the state's overall credit quality, as reflected in its 'AAA' general obligation (GO) bond rating, upon which this program rating is based. CREDIT PROFILE The program rating is based on the ability of Missouri school districts to apply for direct deposit of monthly state aid payments to a trustee to pay debt service, the program's requirement for debt service coverage of at least 1.5 times (x) maximum annual debt service by current and past aid revenues, and the state's general credit condition, expressed in its 'AAA' GO bond rating. The structure and mechanics of the State of Missouri's school district direct deposit program provide for full and timely payment of debt service from state aid payments. Program guidelines enable school districts to request that the state send the first dollars of monthly state aid distributions to a debt payment trustee in 10 approximately equal monthly installments. The trustee transfers moneys to the district's paying agent no later than one day prior to the debt service payment date. The 10-month timeline for fulfilling annual debt service needs provides a two-month cushion to intercept additional available state aid moneys, if needed, for bondholders' benefit. This structure allows for a rating one notch below the state's GO bond rating. Participating school districts must maintain debt service or capital projects tax levies sufficient to retire the bonds and may finance general operations with these funds through transfers structured to coincide in amount and timing with state aid moneys captured by the direct deposit mechanism for bondholders' benefit. Projected debt service must have been covered in the year of bond issuance and in the two preceding fiscal years at least 1.5x by state aid receipts. Upon request, Fitch will assign an 'AA+' rating to Missouri school district GO bonds qualifying for participation in the Direct Deposit Program. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 15, 2011; --'U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 15, 2011; --'State Credit Enhancement Program Criteria', June 19, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria Rating Guidelines for State Credit Enhancement Programs