March 22 - Overview
-- The overall market for better-positioned U.S. homebuilders appears to
be stabilizing, but it is currently uncertain whether Orleans Homebuilders
Inc. will be able to return to profitability in the near term.
-- We revised our outlook on Orleans to negative from stable based on
expectations for continued tightening of the company's covenant compliance
headroom under its credit agreement.
-- We affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit rating on Orleans and
issue-level rating on the company's $130 million secured term loan.
Rating Action
On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Orleans Homebuilders Inc. (Orleans) to negative from stable. We affirmed our
'B-' corporate credit rating and 'B-' issue-level rating on the company's $130
million secured term loan. We also maintain a '3' recovery rating on the
company's secured term loan, indicating our expectation for a meaningful
(50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default
Rationale
We revised our outlook on Orleans to negative to reflect erosion of the
cushion under the tangible-net-worth covenant required by the company's credit
agreement. The company reported $10.5 million of headroom above the current
$100 million required tangible net worth amount at its second fiscal quarter
ended Dec. 31, 2011. This amount is down significantly from the $19.2 million
at the end of its June 30, 2011, fiscal year. We expect this cushion to
decline further over the next two quarters, albeit at a slower pace, as the
company continues to generate a net loss from operations.
Orleans engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of
single-family detached homes, attached townhomes, condominiums, and active
adult homes. It generates more than 75% of its revenue from move-up and luxury
buyers, and earns the balance from sales to first-time and active adult
buyers. The company currently sells homes in approximately 49 communities in
six states, but we expect this to decline to 36 active communities by June 30,
2012, as legacy lots are closed out and management focuses fewer new openings
on select core markets in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, and North
Carolina. The company has already exited the areas it considers noncore, such
as the Florida market, its mortgage processing business, and its community
management business. Additionally, the company recently began refreshing its
floor plans, opening new model homes, and marketing more aggressively. While
these actions will likely eliminate a number of inefficiencies that lingered
due to limitations from the bankruptcy process and will eventually better
position the company going forward, we are uncertain if Orleans will be able
to drive enough volume from a smaller platform to reach sustained
profitability in the near term, in our opinion. We believe a potential setback
in the company's business plans or the absence of a broader industry recovery
could also challenge current covenant cushion levels.
Liquidity
Although modest on an absolute basis, liquidity is adequate as the company has
sufficient cash relative to capital needs over the next 12 months, in our
opinion. (Please see "Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For
Global Corporate Issuers," published Sept. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal at wwww.globalcreditportal.com)
Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors:
-- We expect the company's liquidity sources (cash reserves, revolver
availability, and cash from operations) to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x.
-- Orleans debt payments total only $1.3 million in principal
amortization over the next year.
-- Even if EBITDA declined by 20%, we believe net sources would exceed
cash requirements over the next 12 months.
Unrestricted cash reserves totaled $24 million at Jan. 31, 2012, and the
company's $30 million revolving credit facility remained undrawn. The secured
borrowing base under the revolver only allowed for $3 million of availability
at Jan. 31, 2012, but this amount will increase as the builder repays the term
loan. Terms of the credit agreement require Orleans to use 50% of excess free
cash flow at the end of each fiscal year to prepay the term loan (we estimate
the required prepayment for the June 30, 2012, fiscal year will be in the $5
million to $7 million range). Additionally, the company is required to make
quarterly principal amortization payments of $325,000. Orleans currently has
no other mandatory capital obligations prior to the term loan maturity in
February 2016. We expect discretionary land acquisition spending to remain
modest over the next 12 months.
Recovery analysis
The rating on the company's secured term loan is 'B-' (the same as the
corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '3', which indicates our
expectations for a meaningful recovery (50%-70%) in the event of a payment
default. For our complete recovery rating analysis, see Standard & Poor's
recovery report to be published shortly after this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our belief that Orleans' already slim covenant
headroom will continue to narrow over the coming quarters as net losses erode
tangible net worth. We would lower our ratings by one or more notches if we
believe a covenant breach was imminent or liquidity materially weakened. We
presently believe positive ratings momentum is unlikely in the near term until
both profits and liquidity improve.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Orleans Homebuilders Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B-/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Orleans Homebuilders Inc.
Senior Secured
Local Currency B-
Recovery Rating 3
