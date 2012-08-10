Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to the $300 million 3.625% senior unsecured notes due August 2022 issued by Essex Portfolio L.P., the operating partnership of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS). The unsecured notes were issued at 98.99% of par to yield 3.747%. The company expects to use the proceeds to repay balances on its unsecured line of credit and for general corporate purposes. Fitch currently rates the company as follows: Essex Property Trust, Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; --Preferred stock 'BB+'. Essex Portfolio L.P. --IDR 'BBB'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured term loans 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Positive. The Positive Outlook is driven by Fitch's expectation that ESS' near- to medium-term credit profile will improve to a level more consistent with a rating of 'BBB+', due to healthy apartment fundamentals combined with management's commitment to a conservative balance sheet and growth in the unencumbered asset pool. Since year-end 2011, ESS' leverage levels have declined, fixed charged coverage has improved, and the company maintains a good level of unencumbered assets that provides solid coverage of unsecured debt. Further supporting the ratings are the company's solid management team and long-term track record as astute operators and capital allocators in the multifamily sector. ESS' ratings are also supported by its strategy of owning assets in supply constrained, high barrier to entry, West Coast markets. Fitch views the strategy of owning assets in supply-constrained coastal markets as a credit positive as these markets also exhibit solid demand factors such as high cost of for-sale single-family housing and proximity to solid job growth markets. Fixed-charge coverage was 2.9 times (x) for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2012, which is strong for the 'BBB' rating, and is expected to rise above 3.0x through 2014. Fixed-charge coverage was 2.6x, 2.4x and 2.1x for the years ended Dec. 31, 2011, 2010 and 2009, respectively. In a stress case not anticipated by Fitch resulting in negative same-store NOI, fixed-charge coverage could sustain below 2.3x, which would be appropriate for a 'BBB' IDR. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less Fitch's estimate of recurring capital improvements divided by interest incurred and preferred stock distributions. ESS' net debt to annualized 2Q'12 recurring operating EBITDA was 6.6x, compared with 7.7x and 8.3x at Dec. 31, 2011 and 2010, respectively. Fitch projects that leverage will decline to the mid-to-low 6.0x range through 2014, which is more appropriate for a 'BBB+' rated multifamily REIT with ESS' geographic concentration. In a stress case not anticipated by Fitch resulting in negative same-store NOI, leverage could sustain above 8.0x, which would be appropriate for a 'BBB-' IDR. Further supporting the ratings is a high ratio of unencumbered assets to unsecured debt. Based on applying a 7.5% cap rate to annualized 2Q'12 unencumbered net operating income (NOI), ESS' unencumbered assets covered unsecured debt 2.7x. The unencumbered pool is growing as the company replaces maturing secured debt with unsecured debt and funds new acquisition and development with equity and unsecured debt. As of June 30, 2012, approximately 50% of total NOI was unencumbered, up from 44% and 35% as of Dec. 31, 2011 and 2010, respectively. ESS has a manageable debt maturity schedule with only 10% of total debt (including pro rata share of JV debt) maturing from July 1, 2012 through Dec. 31, 2014. Fitch calculates that ESS' sources of liquidity exceed uses of liquidity by a ratio of 1.3x, which is appropriate for the 'BBB' rating. Sources include: unrestricted cash, availability under its unsecured revolving credit facility and expected retained cash flows from operating activities after dividend distributions. Uses include: pro rata share of debt maturities, remaining non-discretionary development expenditures and expected recurring capital expenditures. The ratings are supported by strong multifamily fundamentals in ESS' markets. ESS' same-property NOI increased by 9.2% in 2Q'12. Fitch anticipates that fundamentals will remain strong due to moderate job growth, limited new supply, and a high cost of for-sale single-family housing in ESS' markets. The ratings also point to the strength of ESS' long-tenured management team, including senior officers and property and leasing managers. Offsetting these credit strengths are the company's moderate level of secured debt, geographically concentrated portfolio, and growing active development pipeline. ESS historically has been primarily a secured borrower but began shifting in 2011 to an unsecured funding model. Pro forma for the $300 million bond issuance, the company has $915 million (36% of total debt) of unsecured debt on its balance sheet, compared to total debt of $2.5 billion. The 36% is low relative to multifamily REIT peers that generally maintain 50% or more of total debt as unsecured. Although Fitch highlights the company's supply-constrained market focus strategy as a credit positive, this is somewhat offset by the geographic concentration in Southern California (48.3% of multifamily NOI), San Francisco Bay Area (34.3%), and the Seattle metropolitan area (17.4%). 82.6% of multifamily NOI in 2Q'12 was derived from the state of California (Fitch rates California's general obligation bonds 'A-'; Outlook Stable). While ESS' SSNOI performance has exceeded a market-weighted PPR index, Fitch notes the seismic risks of the state and the potential for government budget dynamics to pressure property taxes. The company maintains an active development pipeline, with total development cost representing 18.7% of total undepreciated consolidated assets, with $595.5 million remaining to be spent, or 11.2% of total assets as of June 30, 2012. However, the majority of the current development pipeline is within JV's, and based on Essex's pro rata share, remaining costs to Essex are $360.4 million, or 6.8% of total assets. Should demand decrease in Essex's markets prior to completion, these projects could serve as a drag on cash flows due to longer than projected lease-up at less favorable rental rates. The two-notch differential between ESS' IDR and preferred stock rating is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with a 'BBB' IDR. Based on 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', these preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default. The following factors may result in an upgrade to 'BBB+': --Fitch's expectation of net debt to recurring operating EBITDA sustaining below 7.0x (as of June 30, 2012 leverage was 6.6x based on annualized 2Q'12 EBITDA); --Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above 2.5x (coverage for the TTM ended June 30, 2012 was 2.9x); --Consistent access to multiple sources of capital, including unsecured notes, term loans and common equity. The following factors may result in negative momentum on the ratings and/or Outlook: --Leverage sustaining above 8.0x; --Coverage sustaining below 2.0x; --If operating fundamentals relapse similar to the environment of 2009 in the near term, rather than remaining strong as currently expected; --A liquidity shortfall. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 